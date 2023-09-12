HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
AT 30 JUNE 2023
2
3
DIRECTORS' REPORT ON OPERATING PERFORMANCE
AT 30 JUNE 2023
Contents
BOARDS AND OFFICERS
10
Board of Directors
10
Board of Statutory Auditors
10
Remuneration and Appointments Committee
11
Control and Risks Committee
11
Related Party Transactions Committee
11
Financial Reporting Officer
11
Independent Auditing Firm
11
Corporate governance
14
Group Structure
18
HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
21
Financial statements and explanatory notes
41
Consolidated statement of financial position
42
Consolidated income statement
43
Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income
43
Consolidated statement of changes in equity
44
Consolidated cash flow statement
45
Explanatory notes
46
Explanatory notes as at 30 June 2023
49
Scope of consolidation and goodwill
50
Consolidation criteria and methodology
50
Sectoral information
50
Acquisition EM FOODS SAS
52
Current assets
57
Shareholders' equity
60
Non-current liabilities
61
Current liabilities
62
Income statement
63
Earnings per share
63
Related party transactions
64
Disputes and potential liabilities
65
CERTIFICATION OF THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 154-BIS OF ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/98
66
