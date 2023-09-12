Newlat Food SpA is an Italy-based agroindustrial company. The Company is active in the food industry operating through six segments: Pasta, Milk Products, Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Special Products and Other Products. Its product offering includes pasta, rusks, crostini, milk, yogurt, butter and processed cheese, mascarpone and ricotta, mozzarella and scamorza, gluten-free products, protein-free products and children's food. It owns a portfolio of brands and is active mainly in Italy and Germany.

Sector Food Processing