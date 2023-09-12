HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

AT 30 JUNE 2023

Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2023 - Newlat Food

2

Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2023 - Newlat Food

3

Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2023 - Newlat Food

DIRECTORS' REPORT ON OPERATING PERFORMANCE

AT 30 JUNE 2023

4

Half-Year Financial Report at 30 June 2023 - Newlat Food

Contents

BOARDS AND OFFICERS

10

Board of Directors

10

Board of Statutory Auditors

10

Remuneration and Appointments Committee

11

Control and Risks Committee

11

Related Party Transactions Committee

11

Financial Reporting Officer

11

Independent Auditing Firm

11

Corporate governance

14

Group Structure

18

HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

21

Financial statements and explanatory notes

41

Consolidated statement of financial position

42

Consolidated income statement

43

Consolidated statement of other comprehensive income

43

Consolidated statement of changes in equity

44

Consolidated cash flow statement

45

Explanatory notes

46

Explanatory notes as at 30 June 2023

49

Scope of consolidation and goodwill

50

Consolidation criteria and methodology

50

Sectoral information

50

Acquisition EM FOODS SAS

52

Current assets

57

Shareholders' equity

60

Non-current liabilities

61

Current liabilities

62

Income statement

63

Earnings per share

63

Related party transactions

64

Disputes and potential liabilities

65

CERTIFICATION OF THE CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 154-BIS OF ITALIAN LEGISLATIVE DECREE 58/98

66

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Newlat Food S.p.A. published this content on 12 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2023 08:57:04 UTC.