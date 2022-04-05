Log in
    NWL   IT0005385213

NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.

(NWL)
  Report
Newlat Food S p A : Share buy back March 2022

04/05/2022 | 01:08pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

SHARE BUY BACK

Reggio Emilia, 5 April 2022 - Newlat Food S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Newlat Food") announces that, following the authorizations of the purchase and disposal of own shares by the Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2021 and by the Shareholders' Meeting of 11 October 2021, in the period from 1 March to 31 March 2022, the Company bought back a total of 667,876 ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (equal to 1.52% of the share capital) at an average share price of € 6.33 and for a total value of € 4,214,238.87.

The aggregate purchase and sale transactions carried out on a day-to-day basis are as follows:

Date

Quantity

Average Price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

1/03/2022

13,700

6.88

94,310.85 €

2/03/2022

12,300

7.10

87,403.08 €

3/03/2022

52,789

6.95

367,288.68 €

4/03/2022

54,358

6.78

369,150.35 €

7/03/2022

151,100

6.19

934,977.26 €

8/03/2022

48,500

6.07

292,863.93 €

9/03/2022

33,300

6.14

204,762.63 €

10/03/2022

15,000

6.16

92,400.00 €

11/03/2022

5,300

6.31

33,330.49 €

14/03/2022

7,300

6.26

45,718.12 €

15/03/2022

200

6.29

1,258.00 €

16/03/2022

31,700

6.41

203,581.74 €

17/03/2022

10,000

6.59

65,900.00 €

18/03/2022

4,100

6.54

26,813.82 €

21/03/2022

20,000

6.32

126,398.00 €

22/03/2022

50,002

6.26

313,870.55 €

23/03/2022

41,200

6.10

250,663.16 €

24/03/2022

56,027

5.94

333,474.71 €

25/03/2022

3,000

5.84

17,535.79 €

28/03/2022

26,000

6.03

156,780.00 €

29/03/2022

2,000

6.08

12,157.71 €

31/03/2022

30,000

6.12

183,600.00 €

Total

667,876

6.33

4,214,238.87 €

Following the purchases and disposals made to the current date, the Company owns n. 3,769,440 treasury shares equal to 8.58% of the total share capital.

***

This press release is available on the Company's website www.newlat.it and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage at the following address www.emarketstorage.com.

***

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Investors

Benedetta Mastrolia Newlat Food Investor Relator Mob. +393319559164 investors@newlat.com

Press Office Roberto Stasio Barabino & Partners Tel, 010/2725048 Mob. +393355332483 r.stasio@barabino.it

Alice Brambilla Barabino & Partners Tel, 02/72023535 Mob. +393282668196 a.brambilla@barabino.it

***

The Newlat Group

The Newlat Group is a relevant multinational, multi-brand and multi-channel player in the Italian and European agri-food sector, having a large portfolio of products and brands well known in Italy and internationally. The Newlat Group holds a consolidated positioning in the Italian and German markets and sale products in more than 60 countries. The Newlat Group is mainly active in the pasta, dairy, bakery and special products sectors, and in particular in the health & wellness, gluten free and baby food sectors.

For more information: visit our website www.newlat.it.

Disclaimer

Newlat Food S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2022 17:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
