Newlat Food S p A : Share buy back March 2022

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

PRESS RELEASE

SHARE BUY BACK

Reggio Emilia, 5 April 2022 - Newlat Food S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Newlat Food") announces that, following the authorizations of the purchase and disposal of own shares by the Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2021 and by the Shareholders' Meeting of 11 October 2021, in the period from 1 March to 31 March 2022, the Company bought back a total of 667,876 ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (equal to 1.52% of the share capital) at an average share price of € 6.33 and for a total value of € 4,214,238.87.

The aggregate purchase and sale transactions carried out on a day-to-day basis are as follows:

Date Quantity Average Price (Euro) Value (Euro) 1/03/2022 13,700 6.88 94,310.85 € 2/03/2022 12,300 7.10 87,403.08 € 3/03/2022 52,789 6.95 367,288.68 € 4/03/2022 54,358 6.78 369,150.35 € 7/03/2022 151,100 6.19 934,977.26 € 8/03/2022 48,500 6.07 292,863.93 € 9/03/2022 33,300 6.14 204,762.63 € 10/03/2022 15,000 6.16 92,400.00 € 11/03/2022 5,300 6.31 33,330.49 € 14/03/2022 7,300 6.26 45,718.12 € 15/03/2022 200 6.29 1,258.00 € 16/03/2022 31,700 6.41 203,581.74 € 17/03/2022 10,000 6.59 65,900.00 € 18/03/2022 4,100 6.54 26,813.82 € 21/03/2022 20,000 6.32 126,398.00 € 22/03/2022 50,002 6.26 313,870.55 € 23/03/2022 41,200 6.10 250,663.16 € 24/03/2022 56,027 5.94 333,474.71 € 25/03/2022 3,000 5.84 17,535.79 € 28/03/2022 26,000 6.03 156,780.00 €

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

29/03/2022 2,000 6.08 12,157.71 € 31/03/2022 30,000 6.12 183,600.00 € Total 667,876 6.33 4,214,238.87 €

Following the purchases and disposals made to the current date, the Company owns n. 3,769,440 treasury shares equal to 8.58% of the total share capital.

***

This press release is available on the Company's website www.newlat.it and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage at the following address www.emarketstorage.com.

***

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Investors

Benedetta Mastrolia Newlat Food Investor Relator Mob. +393319559164 investors@newlat.com

Press Office Roberto Stasio Barabino & Partners Tel, 010/2725048 Mob. +393355332483 r.stasio@barabino.it

Alice Brambilla Barabino & Partners Tel, 02/72023535 Mob. +393282668196 a.brambilla@barabino.it

***

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

The Newlat Group

The Newlat Group is a relevant multinational, multi-brand and multi-channel player in the Italian and European agri-food sector, having a large portfolio of products and brands well known in Italy and internationally. The Newlat Group holds a consolidated positioning in the Italian and German markets and sale products in more than 60 countries. The Newlat Group is mainly active in the pasta, dairy, bakery and special products sectors, and in particular in the health & wellness, gluten free and baby food sectors.

For more information: visit our website www.newlat.it.