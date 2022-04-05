Newlat Food S p A : Share buy back March 2022

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266
Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653
Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.
Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266
Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653
Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.
PRESS RELEASE
SHARE BUY BACK
Reggio Emilia, 5 April 2022 - Newlat Food S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Newlat Food") announces that, following the authorizations of the purchase and disposal of own shares by the Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2021 and by the Shareholders' Meeting of 11 October 2021, in the period from 1 March to 31 March 2022, the Company bought back a total of 667,876 ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (equal to 1.52% of the share capital) at an average share price of € 6.33 and for a total value of € 4,214,238.87.
The aggregate purchase and sale transactions carried out on a day-to-day basis are as follows:
|
Date
|
Quantity
|
Average Price (Euro)
|
Value (Euro)
|
1/03/2022
|
13,700
|
6.88
|
94,310.85 €
|
2/03/2022
|
12,300
|
7.10
|
87,403.08 €
|
3/03/2022
|
52,789
|
6.95
|
367,288.68 €
|
4/03/2022
|
54,358
|
6.78
|
369,150.35 €
|
7/03/2022
|
151,100
|
6.19
|
934,977.26 €
|
8/03/2022
|
48,500
|
6.07
|
292,863.93 €
|
9/03/2022
|
33,300
|
6.14
|
204,762.63 €
|
10/03/2022
|
15,000
|
6.16
|
92,400.00 €
|
11/03/2022
|
5,300
|
6.31
|
33,330.49 €
|
14/03/2022
|
7,300
|
6.26
|
45,718.12 €
|
15/03/2022
|
200
|
6.29
|
1,258.00 €
|
16/03/2022
|
31,700
|
6.41
|
203,581.74 €
|
17/03/2022
|
10,000
|
6.59
|
65,900.00 €
|
18/03/2022
|
4,100
|
6.54
|
26,813.82 €
|
21/03/2022
|
20,000
|
6.32
|
126,398.00 €
|
22/03/2022
|
50,002
|
6.26
|
313,870.55 €
|
23/03/2022
|
41,200
|
6.10
|
250,663.16 €
|
24/03/2022
|
56,027
|
5.94
|
333,474.71 €
|
25/03/2022
|
3,000
|
5.84
|
17,535.79 €
|
28/03/2022
|
26,000
|
6.03
|
156,780.00 €
Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266
Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653
Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.
Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266
Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653
Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.
|
29/03/2022
|
2,000
|
6.08
|
12,157.71 €
|
31/03/2022
|
30,000
|
6.12
|
183,600.00 €
|
Total
|
667,876
|
6.33
|
4,214,238.87 €
Following the purchases and disposals made to the current date, the Company owns n. 3,769,440 treasury shares equal to 8.58% of the total share capital.
***
This press release is available on the Company's website www.newlat.it and on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage at the following address www.emarketstorage.com.
***
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Investors
Benedetta Mastrolia Newlat Food Investor Relator Mob. +393319559164 investors@newlat.com
Press Office Roberto Stasio Barabino & Partners Tel, 010/2725048 Mob. +393355332483 r.stasio@barabino.it
Alice Brambilla Barabino & Partners Tel, 02/72023535 Mob. +393282668196 a.brambilla@barabino.it
***
Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266
Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653
Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.
Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266
Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653
Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.
The Newlat Group
The Newlat Group is a relevant multinational, multi-brand and multi-channel player in the Italian and European agri-food sector, having a large portfolio of products and brands well known in Italy and internationally. The Newlat Group holds a consolidated positioning in the Italian and German markets and sale products in more than 60 countries. The Newlat Group is mainly active in the pasta, dairy, bakery and special products sectors, and in particular in the health & wellness, gluten free and baby food sectors.
For more information: visit our website www.newlat.it.