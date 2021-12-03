Newlat Food S p A : Share buy back November 2021

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

PRESS RELEASE

SHARE BUY BACK

Reggio Emilia, 3 December 2021 - Newlat Food S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Newlat Food") announces that, following the authorizations of the purchase and disposal of own shares by the Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2021 and by the Shareholders' Meeting of 11 October 2021, in the period from 2 November to 30 November 2021, the Company bought back a total of 422,663 ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (equal to 0.96% of the share capital) at an average share price of € 6.36 and for a total value of € 2,685,700.74.

The aggregate purchase transactions carried out on a day-to-day basis are as follows: