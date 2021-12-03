Newlat Food S p A : Share buy back November 2021

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266
PRESS RELEASE
SHARE BUY BACK
Reggio Emilia, 3 December 2021 - Newlat Food S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Newlat Food") announces that, following the authorizations of the purchase and disposal of own shares by the Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2021 and by the Shareholders' Meeting of 11 October 2021, in the period from 2 November to 30 November 2021, the Company bought back a total of 422,663 ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (equal to 0.96% of the share capital) at an average share price of € 6.36 and for a total value of € 2,685,700.74.
The aggregate purchase transactions carried out on a day-to-day basis are as follows:
Date
Quantity
Average Price (Euro)
Value (Euro)
02/11/2021
1,000
6.54
6,541.80 €
04/11/2021
4,000
6.57
26,280.00 €
05/11/2021
20,000
6.45
129,000.00 €
08/11/2021
24,200
6.4
154,880.00 €
09/11/2021
5,000
6.42
32,100.00 €
10/11/2021
34,200
6.35
217,174.00 €
11/11/2021
34,000
6.54
222,360.00 €
12/11/2021
30,600
6.5
198,837.07 €
15/11/2021
35,239
6.39
225,008.85 €
16/11/2021
14,000
6.29
88,001.68 €
17/11/2021
10,500
6.4
67,181.47 €
18/11/2021
5,000
6.4
32,000.00 €
19/11/2021
53,923
6.2
334,131.31 €
22/11/2021
10,000
6.2
62,000.00 €
24/11/2021
24,301
6.21
150,958.18 €
25/11/2021
5,700
6.46
36,796.12 €
26/11/2021
31,000
6.43
199,445.53 €
29/11/2021
30,000
6.4
192,000.00 €
30/11/2021
50,000
6.22
311,004.73 €
Total
422,663
6.36
2,685,700.74 €
Following the purchases and disposals made to the current date, the Company owns n, 2,245,920 treasury shares equal to 5,11% of the total share capital,
This press release is available on the Company's website www,newlat,itand on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage at the following address www,emarketstorage,com,
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Investors
Benedetta Mastrolia
NEWLAT FOOD INVESTOR RELATOR
Mob, +393319559164
investors@newlat,com
Press Office
Roberto Stasio
BARABINO & PARTNERS
Tel, 010/2725048
Mob, +393355332483
r,stasio@barabino,it
Alice Brambilla
BARABINO & PARTNERS
Tel, 02/72023535
Mob, +393282668196
a,brambilla@barabino,it
The Newlat Group
The Newlat Group is a relevant multinational, multi-brand and multi-channel player in the Italian and European agri-food sector, having a large portfolio of products and brands well known in Italy and internationally, The Newlat Group holds a consolidated positioning in the Italian and German markets and sale products in more than 60 countries, The Newlat Group is mainly active in the pasta, dairy, bakery and special products sectors, and in particular in the health & wellness, gluten free and baby food sectors,
For more information, visit our website www,newlat,it,
