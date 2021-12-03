Log in
    NWL   IT0005385213

NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.

(NWL)
Newlat Food S p A : Share buy back November 2021

12/03/2021 | 12:22pm EST
Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

PRESS RELEASE

SHARE BUY BACK

Reggio Emilia, 3 December 2021 - Newlat Food S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Newlat Food") announces that, following the authorizations of the purchase and disposal of own shares by the Shareholders' Meeting of 29 April 2021 and by the Shareholders' Meeting of 11 October 2021, in the period from 2 November to 30 November 2021, the Company bought back a total of 422,663 ordinary shares on the Mercato Telematico Azionario (equal to 0.96% of the share capital) at an average share price of € 6.36 and for a total value of € 2,685,700.74.

The aggregate purchase transactions carried out on a day-to-day basis are as follows:

Date

Quantity

Average Price (Euro)

Value (Euro)

02/11/2021

1,000

6.54

6,541.80 €

04/11/2021

4,000

6.57

26,280.00 €

05/11/2021

20,000

6.45

129,000.00 €

08/11/2021

24,200

6.4

154,880.00 €

09/11/2021

5,000

6.42

32,100.00 €

10/11/2021

34,200

6.35

217,174.00 €

11/11/2021

34,000

6.54

222,360.00 €

12/11/2021

30,600

6.5

198,837.07 €

15/11/2021

35,239

6.39

225,008.85 €

16/11/2021

14,000

6.29

88,001.68 €

17/11/2021

10,500

6.4

67,181.47 €

18/11/2021

5,000

6.4

32,000.00 €

19/11/2021

53,923

6.2

334,131.31 €

22/11/2021

10,000

6.2

62,000.00 €

24/11/2021

24,301

6.21

150,958.18 €

25/11/2021

5,700

6.46

36,796.12 €

26/11/2021

31,000

6.43

199,445.53 €

29/11/2021

30,000

6.4

192,000.00 €

30/11/2021

50,000

6.22

311,004.73 €

Total

422,663

6.36

2,685,700.74 €

Following the purchases and disposals made to the current date, the Company owns n, 2,245,920 treasury shares equal to 5,11% of the total share capital,

* * *

This press release is available on the Company's website www,newlat,itand on the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage at the following address www,emarketstorage,com,

* * *

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Investors

Benedetta Mastrolia

NEWLAT FOOD INVESTOR RELATOR

Mob, +393319559164

investors@newlat,com

Press Office

Roberto Stasio

BARABINO & PARTNERS

Tel, 010/2725048

Mob, +393355332483

r,stasio@barabino,it

Alice Brambilla

BARABINO & PARTNERS

Tel, 02/72023535

Mob, +393282668196

a,brambilla@barabino,it

* * *

The Newlat Group

The Newlat Group is a relevant multinational, multi-brand and multi-channel player in the Italian and European agri-food sector, having a large portfolio of products and brands well known in Italy and internationally, The Newlat Group holds a consolidated positioning in the Italian and German markets and sale products in more than 60 countries, The Newlat Group is mainly active in the pasta, dairy, bakery and special products sectors, and in particular in the health & wellness, gluten free and baby food sectors,

For more information, visit our website www,newlat,it,

Disclaimer

Newlat Food S.p.A. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 17:21:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
