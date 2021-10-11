Log in
    NWL   IT0005385213

NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.

(NWL)
Newlat Food S p A : Share buy back authorization

10/11/2021
Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

PRESS RELEASE

NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

AUTHORIZATED THE PURCHASE AND DISPOSAL OF OWN SHARES

Reggio Emilia, 11 October 2021 - The ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Newlat Food S.p.A. ("Newlat Food" or the "Company") met today, on first call, under the chairmanship of Angelo Mastrolia and with the representation of 76.515% of voting rights.

Since the buyback program, approved by the Shareholders' Meeting dated 29 April 2021, has been completed and taking into account the continuing reasons for such authorisation, it was proposed to the Shareholders to authorize the purchase of additional treasury shares, as well as to authorize the disposal of treasury shares without time limits.

The Shareholders' Meeting, having acknowledged the good financial health of the Company and the opportunity to use own shares for future acquisitions, authorized, pursuant to art. 2357 of the Civil Code, as well as the combined provisions of art. 132 of the TUF and art. 144-bis of Consob Issuer Regulation no. 11971/99, the purchase and disposal of own shares up to a maximum number which, taking into account the Newlat Food shares held in the portfolio from time to time by the Company and by its subsidiaries, is not overall greater than one fifth of the Company's share capital, pursuant to art. 2357, paragraph 3, of the Italian Civil Code or to any different maximum amount provided for by the pro tempore law in force.

The authorisation was released for the maximum duration allowed by art. 2357, paragraph 2 of the Italian Civil Code, equal to 18 months from today.

* * *

The Shareholders' Meeting documentation will be made available within the terms and in the manner provided for by current legislation.

* * *

This press release is available on the Company's website www.newlat.itand on the authorized storage mechanism eMarketstorage at the following address www.emarketstorage.com.

* * *

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266

Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653

Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code.

Investors Benedetta Mastrolia Newlat Food Investor Relator Mob. +393319559164 investors@newlat.com

Press Office Roberto Stasio Barabino & Partners Tel. 010/2725048 Mob. +393355332483 r.stasio@barabino.it

Alice Brambilla

Barabino & Partners

Tel. 02/72023535 Mob. +393282668196 a.brambilla@barabino.it

* * *

The Newlat Group

The Newlat Group is a relevant multinational, multi-brand and multi-channel player in the Italian and European agri-food sector, having a large portfolio of products and brands well known in Italy and internationally. The Newlat Group holds a consolidated positioning in the Italian and German markets and sale products in more than 60 countries. The Newlat Group is mainly active in the pasta, dairy, bakery and special products sectors, and in particular in the health & wellness, gluten free and baby food sectors.

For more information, visit our website www.newlat.it.

Disclaimer

Newlat Food S.p.A. published this content on 11 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2021 13:41:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
