Newlat Food S p A : Share buy back authorization

PRESS RELEASE

NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.

ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

AUTHORIZATED THE PURCHASE AND DISPOSAL OF OWN SHARES

Reggio Emilia, 11 October 2021 - The ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Newlat Food S.p.A. ("Newlat Food" or the "Company") met today, on first call, under the chairmanship of Angelo Mastrolia and with the representation of 76.515% of voting rights.

Since the buyback program, approved by the Shareholders' Meeting dated 29 April 2021, has been completed and taking into account the continuing reasons for such authorisation, it was proposed to the Shareholders to authorize the purchase of additional treasury shares, as well as to authorize the disposal of treasury shares without time limits.

The Shareholders' Meeting, having acknowledged the good financial health of the Company and the opportunity to use own shares for future acquisitions, authorized, pursuant to art. 2357 of the Civil Code, as well as the combined provisions of art. 132 of the TUF and art. 144-bis of Consob Issuer Regulation no. 11971/99, the purchase and disposal of own shares up to a maximum number which, taking into account the Newlat Food shares held in the portfolio from time to time by the Company and by its subsidiaries, is not overall greater than one fifth of the Company's share capital, pursuant to art. 2357, paragraph 3, of the Italian Civil Code or to any different maximum amount provided for by the pro tempore law in force.

The authorisation was released for the maximum duration allowed by art. 2357, paragraph 2 of the Italian Civil Code, equal to 18 months from today.

