Newlat Food S p A : Shareholder dialogue management policy

INTRODUCTION

This Policy governs the procedures for establishing a Dialogue with Newlat Food's current and potential Shareholders in order to increase, ensure and promote the exchange of information in the most appropriate forms and improve the level of mutual understanding between investors and the Company, in compliance with the Corporate Governance Code as well as with current regulations, including those concerning market abuse.

Art. 1 Definitions

Below are the main definitions used in the Policy:

Shareholders' meeting: Shareholders' Meeting of Newlat Food S.p.A.

Shareholders: owners of shares issued by Newlat Food S.p.A.

Communication Channels: refer to those physical and/or virtual moments, documents, events and meetings during which management shares company information with current and potential Shareholders.

CRC: refers to the Company's Control and Risks Committee.

Corporate Governance Code: Corporate Governance Code of Listed Companies approved on 31 January 2020 by the Corporate Governance Committee established by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. adopted by the Company.

Board of Statutory Auditors: the Board of Statutory Auditors of Newlat Food S.p.A.

Board of Directors or BoD: Board of Directors of Newlat Food S.p.A.

Dialogue: activities covered by this Policy on issues related to corporate governance, corporate strategy, social and environmental sustainability, economic and financial performance, remuneration policies, internal control and risk management system.

ESG: acronym for environmental, social and governance issues.

Group: Newlat Food S.p.A. together with its parent companies.

Investors: current and potential shareholders of Newlat Food S.p.A., as well as those who have an interest in holding shares, other financial instruments and rights deriving from shares in the share capital of Newlat Food on their own behalf or on behalf of third parties, such as brokers, asset managers and institutional investors.

Newlat Food or Company: means the company Newlat Food S.p.A.

Policy: means this Shareholder Dialogue Management Policy.

SDIR: means the Regulated Information Dissemination System chosen by the Company among those authorised by Consob.

TUF: indicates the Consolidated Law on Finance - Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of 24 February 1998.