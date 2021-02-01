Newlat Food S p A : resolves to issue a bond loan

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.7902666

PRESS RELEASE

NEWLAT RESOLVES TO ISSUE A BOND

OF UP TO € 200 MILLION

The transaction is aimed at financing new potential acquisitions and suppporting the Group's

external groowth project and geographical diversificationn

Reggio Emilia, 1 February 2021 - The Board of Directors of Newlat Food S.p.A. (tthe "Company"), which met today, resolved to issue an unrated, unsecured, non-convertibleand unsubordinated senior bond loan for a minimum value of € 1550 million and a maximum value of € 200 miillion, intended both for the general public and institutional investors in Italy and for qualified investors abroad (the "Bond").

The duration of the bond loan is seet at six years from the date of issue, with a fixxed gross interest rate of no less than 2.50% on an annual basis. The Bond will be issued at 100% of thee nominal value, with a denomination equal to € 1,000.00, and will be offered for subscription through the Mercato Telematico delle Obbligazioni (MOT) organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. The bond loan will be subject to compliance with financial covenaants substantially aligned with those provided for in the loan agreements recently signed by the Company.

The Company expects that in the next days it will obtain the authorization to publish the prospectus for the offer and admission to trading of thhe Bond (the "Prospectus") from the Central Bank of Ireland (CBI), as the competent authority pursuant to the applicable legislation. After obtaining the authorization from the CBI, the Prospectus will be passported in Italy for its offering to the general public, in accordance with the applicable EU regulations.

It is expected that, subject to obtainning the required authorizations and compatibly with market conditions, the offering of the bond loan will start within the month of February 2021. Thhe start and end dates of the offering period will be indicatedd in the Prospectus and communicated by the Coompany to the public by means of a subsequent press release.

Subject to the necessary approvals, as explained above, it is expected that the boond will be admitted to listing on the Mercato Telematico delle Obbligazioni - MOT organized and mannaged by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., with the provision of a dual listing also on the regulated market of the official list of the Irish Stock Exchange - Euronext Dublin.

The Chairman of the Board off Directors, Angelo Mastrolia, declares that the issue of the bond approved today by the Board of Directors takes into account, on the one hand, the possibility of providing the Company with even more substantial liquidity to support external growth initiatives, diversifying its financing sources, and, on the other hand, benefiting from the support of important institutional investors who have already repeateedly expressed great interest in supporting the group's projects through investing in bond loans.