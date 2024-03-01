(Alliance News) - Newlat Food Spa announced Friday that it purchased 99,326 ordinary shares in February.

The shares were purchased at an average price of EUR7.43 for a total value of EUR730,053.26.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 1.6 million shares or about 3.7 percent of the share capital.

Newlat Food's stock closed up 0.5 percent at EUR6.59 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.