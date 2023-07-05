(Alliance News) - Newlat Food Spa reported Tuesday that it bought 48,011 of its own ordinary shares in June.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR5.96, for a total value of EUR284,530.23.

In the same month, the company sold 3.9 million of its own ordinary shares, at an average unit price of EUR5.89, for a total value of EUR22.8 million.

To date, the company holds 1.0 million of its own shares, accounting for 2.3 percent of its share capital.

Newlat Food's stock closed Tuesday down 0.3 percent at EUR6.23 per share.

