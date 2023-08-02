Today at 04:10 am

(Alliance News) - Newlat Food Spa reported Wednesday that it purchased 11,308 of its own ordinary shares in July.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR6.18, for a total value of EUR69,891.17.

To date, the company holds 1.0 million id treasury shares, representing 2.3 percent of its share capital.

Newlat Food's stock is down 0.3 percent at EUR6.08 per share.

