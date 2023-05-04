Newlat Food purchased more than 78,000 of its own shares in April

(Alliance News) - Newlat Food Spa reported Thursday that it bought back 78,618 of its own ordinary shares in April.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR5.42, for a total value of EUR434,759.63.

To date, the company holds 4.9 million treasury shares, or 11.1 percent of its share capital.

Newlat Food's stock closed down 2.2 percent at EUR5.30 per share.

