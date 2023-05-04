Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Newlat Food S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    NWL   IT0005385213

NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.

(NWL)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-04 am EDT
5.300 EUR   -2.21%
01:30pNewlat Food purchased more than 78,000 of its own shares in April
AN
04/11Mib on monthly highs; Saipem leading the way
AN
04/04Newlat Food takes over 63,195 shares and gives up 7,400 shares in March
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newlat Food purchased more than 78,000 of its own shares in April

05/04/2023 | 01:30pm EDT
(Alliance News) - Newlat Food Spa reported Thursday that it bought back 78,618 of its own ordinary shares in April.

The shares were taken over at an average unit price of EUR5.42, for a total value of EUR434,759.63.

To date, the company holds 4.9 million treasury shares, or 11.1 percent of its share capital.

Newlat Food's stock closed down 2.2 percent at EUR5.30 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 836 M 920 M 920 M
Net income 2023 15,1 M 16,6 M 16,6 M
Net Debt 2023 46,6 M 51,2 M 51,2 M
P/E ratio 2023 15,1x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 212 M 235 M 233 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,31x
EV / Sales 2024 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 131
Free-Float 29,3%
Chart NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Newlat Food S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 5,42 €
Average target price 8,05 €
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Mastrolia Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Cometto Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rocco Sergi Financial Reporting Officer & Head-Finance
Angelo Mastrolia Executive Chairman
Valentina Montanari Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.24.74%235
NESTLÉ S.A.8.38%349 405
MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC.15.56%104 890
THE HERSHEY COMPANY18.45%56 048
GENERAL MILLS, INC.5.94%52 175
KRAFT HEINZ-1.13%49 387
