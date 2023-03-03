Newlat Food takes over own shares for more than EUR330,000

(Alliance News) - Newlat Food Spa announced Friday that it has purchased 69,074 ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR4.77 for a total consideration of EUR330,468.32.

The shares were taken over the period from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023.

As a result of the purchases and dispositions made so far, the company holds 4.7 million treasury shares or about 6.9 percent of the share capital.

Newlat Food's stock closed Friday up 1.2 percent at EUR4.69 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.