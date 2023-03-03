Advanced search
    NWL   IT0005385213

NEWLAT FOOD S.P.A.

(NWL)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35:47 2023-03-03 am EST
4.690 EUR   +1.19%
01:58pNewlat Food takes over own shares for more than EUR330,000
AN
02/15Newlat Food S P A : invests 10 million Euros in CDP Venture Capital's Corporate Partners I Fund and Joins the Advisory Board
PU
02/06Newlat Food takes over its own shares for about EUR310,000
AN
Newlat Food takes over own shares for more than EUR330,000

03/03/2023 | 01:58pm EST
(Alliance News) - Newlat Food Spa announced Friday that it has purchased 69,074 ordinary shares at an average unit price of EUR4.77 for a total consideration of EUR330,468.32.

The shares were taken over the period from Feb. 1 to Feb. 28, 2023.

As a result of the purchases and dispositions made so far, the company holds 4.7 million treasury shares or about 6.9 percent of the share capital.

Newlat Food's stock closed Friday up 1.2 percent at EUR4.69 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 721 M 764 M 764 M
Net income 2022 6,25 M 6,63 M 6,63 M
Net Debt 2022 34,6 M 36,7 M 36,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 182 M 193 M 193 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 2 192
Free-Float 29,3%
Managers and Directors
Giuseppe Mastrolia Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Stefano Cometto Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Rocco Sergi Financial Reporting Officer & Head-Finance
Angelo Mastrolia Executive Chairman
Valentina Montanari Independent Non-Executive Director
