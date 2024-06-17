(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the best and worst performers on the Small-Cap Monday afternoon in Piazza Affari.

FTSE SMALL CAP - WINNERS

Newlat Food takes the top spot and rises about 11 percent to EUR10.86 per share. The stock continues the bullish trend that has seen it gain 79% in the last thirty days, 58% in the last six months, and 75% in the last year.

It does well Fiera Milano, up 9.8% to EUR3.82 per share. The stock has lost 1.6% in the last month, but gained 49% in the last six months and 51% in the last year.

FTSE SMALL CAP - LOSERS

On the day when results for the first quarter of the year are expected, Zucchi is among the bearers giving up 5.0% to EUR1.92 per share. The stock has left 3.5% on the parterre in the last month, 13% in the last six and 18% in the last twelve.

