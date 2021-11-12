The BoD approves the interim financial report as at 30 September 2021

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266 Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653 Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code. PRESS RELEASE THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVES THE INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2021 Consolidated net profit: € 11.5 million, +9.3% compared to the same period of the previous year, net of the exceptional income from business combination.

Consolidated net revenues (which include Symington's starting from 1 August 2021): € 383.2 million, a marked improvement over the same period of the previous year.

Organic growth in turnover: recovering sharply to -1.7% growth from -3.9%, reported in the first half of 2021, thanks to the +3% growth reported in the third quarter.

-1.7% growth from -3.9%, reported in the first half of 2021, thanks to the +3% growth reported in the third quarter. EBITDA: € 43.5 million, down 4.3% vs. € 45.4 million in the first nine months of 2020, under the same consolidation perimeter.

FCF equals € 9.8 million, with 66% EBITDA conversion ratio 1 .

. Consolidated Net Financial Position at 30 September 2021 equal to € -72.7 million vs. € -83 million at 31 December 2020, within the same consolidation perimeter. Reggio Emilia, 12 November 2021 - the Board of Directors of Newlat Food S.p.A. ("Newlat Food" or the "Company"), which met today under the chairmanship of Angelo Mastrolia, examined and approved the Interim Financial Report as at 30 September 2021. Introduction to the Interim Management Report Below are detailed the proforma economic figures of Newlat Group as at 30 September 2021 and as at 30 September 2020, which include, under the new consolidation perimeter, the Symington's Group and Centrale del Latte d'Italia starting from 1 January 2020, for the purpose of better understanding of the business and the economic performance of the Group. In the first nine months, the Group's revenues were equal to € 452.5 million, down 2.2% compared to the first nine months of 2020, with the same consolidation perimeter (the revenues at 30 September 2020 were equal to € 462.9). The Group's EBITDA was equal to € 43.5 million vs. € 45.1 million, compared to the same period of 2020, within the same consolidation perimeter, with a decrease of 4.3%, while the pro-formaEBITDA margin is in line with the same period of the previous year (9.6% at 30 September 2021 vs. 9.8% as at 30 September 2020). EBIT was equal to € 18 million compared to an adjusted figure of € 21.4 million at 30 September 2020 - including the income from business combination of € 19.3, EBIT was equal to Euro 40.7 in 2020. Conversion ratio: (EBITDA-Investments)/EBITDA

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266 Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653 Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code. The pro forma net financial position went from € -83 million at 31 December 2020 to € -72.7million at 30 September 2021, thanks to the Group's ability to generate cash flows from operating activities. The net financial position reflects the purchase of own shares for a total amount of € 7.6 million Net income was equal to € 11.9 million compared to an adjusted figure of € 13.6 million at 30 September 2020 - including the income from business combination of € 19.3, net income was equal to Euro 32.9 in 2020. * * * The Chairman Angelo Mastrolia commented: "The third quarter of 2021 confirmed the expectations of an important recovery in organic turnover across all business lines, laying the foundations for a further increase in the last three months of the year. Despite the volatility that characterized the first nine months of 2021 both in terms of turnover, given the exceptional comparative basis of 2020, and in terms of costs with the exceptional leap of all raw materials, the Newlat Group has shown great solidity, managing to maintain marginality levels substantially unchanged compared to the first nine months of 2020. The sudden price adjustment of our products following the inflationary wave also proved the important relationships that Newlat has developed with its customers and the importance of its brands in the reference markets. The increase in prices also allows us to look to the end of the year with tranquility, without diverting attention from the integration process of Symington's, which in 2022 will be able to generate the first important synergies both on the commercial front and on the cost side. M & A remains of primary importance in the Group's strategy, supported by great financial flexibility. We predict that 2022 will be the year we reach the important milestone of one billion euros in turnover." * * * Analysis of consolidated revenues In the first nine months of 2021, Newlat Food achieved consolidated results equal to € 452.5 million. The revenues were split as follows: Revenues by Business Unit (In € thousand and in percentage) Ended September Changes 2021 % 2020 % 2021 vs 2020 % Pasta 105,321 23.3% 104,706 22.6% 615 1% Milk Products 173,020 38.2% 183,863 39.7% (10,843) -6% Bakery Products 28,890 6.4% 29,229 6.3% (340) -1% Dairy Products 24,624 5.4% 20,334 4.4% 4,290 21% Special Products 23,683 5.2% 23,850 5.2% (167) -1% Other products 10,652 2.4% 10,682 2.3% (31) 0% Instant noodles 86,327 19.1% 90,209 19.5% (3,882) -4% Revenues from clients' contracts 452,516 100.0% 462,873 100.0% (10,357) (2.2%) Revenues relating to the Pasta segment show a slight increase compared to the same period of the previous year due to a combined effect of an increase in sales volumes in the German market and a decrease in the domestic market (B2B) and other countries (private label) following a contraction in demand returned to pre-covid levels considered normal.

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266 Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653 Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code. Revenues relating to the Milk Products segment decreased, due to lower sales volumes and an increase in promotional activity which led to a decrease in average prices, in particular with reference to the subsidiary Centrale del Latte d'Italia S.p.A. However, the third quarter saw a substantial recovery in volumes in the dairy sector compared to the third quarter of 2020. Revenues relating to the Bakery Products segment were substantially in line with the same period of the previous year. Revenues relating to the Dairy Products segment increased, as a consequence of an increase in sales volumes and acquisition of new customers. Revenues relating to the Special Products segment were substantially in line with the same period of the previous year. Revenues relating to the Other Products segment were in line with the same period of the previous year. Revenues relating to the Instant noodles segment went down as a result of demand returning to pre-covid levels of normality. Revenues by Distribution Channel (In € thousand and in percentage) At 30 September Changes 2021 % 2020 % 2021 vs 2020 % Large retailers 263,685 58.3% 270,419 58.4% (6,734) -2% B2B partners 41,486 9.2% 43,009 9.3% (1,523) -4% Normal trade 60,822 13.4% 61,310 13.2% (488) -1% Private labels 77,312 17.1% 77,866 16.8% (554) -1% Food service 9,211 2.0% 10,270 2.1% (1,059) -10% Revenues from clients' contracts 452,516 100.0% 462,873 100,0% (10,357) (2.2%) Revenues relating to the Large retailers channel decreased, mainly due to a decrease in demand linked to the dairy sector. However, their incidence is in line with 2020. Revenues relating to the B2B partner channel were down, mainly due to a decrease in demand linked to the pasta sector. Revenues relating to the Normal trade channel were substantially in line with the same period of the previous year. Revenues relating to the Private label channel recorded a decrease, due to a decrease in sales volumes in the pasta sector. Revenues relating to the Food services channel decreased, due to a decrease in sales volumes linked to the dairy sector. The Food Services sector is still suffering due to the pandemic but there are signs of recovery.

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266 Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653 Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code. Revenues by Geography (In € thousand and in percentage) At 30 September Changes 2021 % 2020 % 2021 vs 2020 % Italy 242,555 53.6% 251,381 54.3% (8.826) -4% Germany 79,135 17.5% 75,660 16.3% 3,475 5% Other countries 130,825 28.9% 135,832 29.3% (5,007) -4% Revenues from clients' contracts 452,515 100% 462,873 100,0% -10,358 (2.2%) Revenues relating to Italy decreased, mainly due to a decrease in demand linked to the dairy and pasta sectors. Revenues relating to Germany increased, due to the increase in volumes in the Pasta sector. Revenues relating to the Other Countries decreased mainly due to a decrease in demand of instant noodles and partially ofe pasta. * * * BUSINESS OUTLOOK Considering the short period of time historically covered by the Group's order book and the difficulties and uncertainties of the current global economic situation, it is not easy to formulate detailed forecasts on the expected trend in the last quarter of 2021, which is however expected to be positive. The Group will continue to pay particular attention to cost control and financial management, in order to maximize the generation of free cash flow, to be used for both organic and external growth. * * * 2022 FINANCIAL CALENDAR Furthermore, the Board of Directors approved, pursuant to Article 2.6.2 of the Rules of the Markets organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., the calendar of corporate events for the year 2022 as follows: Board of Directors' Meeting (*): Approval of Friday, 18 March 2022 the draft financial statements and consolidated financial statement for the year 2021 Thursday, 28 April 2022 Shareholders' Meeting (first call) Thursday, 5 May 2022 Shareholders' Meeting (second call) Board of Directors' Meeting (*): Approval of Friday, 13 May 2022 the interim management report as at 31 March 2022

Head office: Via J. F. Kennedy, 16 - 42124 Reggio Emilia - Telephone: 0522.7901 Fax: 0522.790266 Share Capital € 43,935,050.00 fully paid-up - Economic and Administrative Index of Reggio Emilia (REA) no. 277595 - VAT and Tax ID 00183410653 Company subject to management and coordination by Newlat Group S.A. pursuant to articles 2497 et seq. of the Italian Civil Code. Board of Directors' Meeting (*): Approval of Friday, 9 September 2022 the half-year financial statements as at 30 June 2022 Board of Directors' Meeting (*): Approval of Friday, 11 November 2022 the interim management report as at 30 September 2022 Following the meetings of the Board of Directors, the presentation of the accounting data to the financial analysts is expected. Times will be communicated as soon as established. Any changes to the above dates will be promptly communicated to the market. * * * CONFERENCE CALL ON THE 9M 2021 RESULTS OF THE NEWLAT FOOD GROUP The 9M 2021 results of the Newlat Food Group will be illustrated during the conference call to be held today at 16:00 (CET). Below are the dial-in numbers to participate in the conference call (Meeting number: 2373 914 5619; Meeting password: MgCvmgwx428 or 64286499 from telephone and video systems): Italy: +39-069-974-8087

+39-069-974-8087 France: +33-1-7091-8646

+33-1-7091-8646 Germany: +49-619-6781-9736

+49-619-6781-9736 Switzerland: +41-2256-75905

+41-2256-75905 United Kingdom: +44-20-7660-8149 others global numbers: newlatfoodspa.my.webex.com or - to follow the presentation live broadcast - connect at the link: https://newlatfoodspa.my.webex.com/newlatfoodspa.my/j.php?MTID=m944aa33692672a0ec4f31f7b6064 9f5c The presentation will available on the Company's website at www.newlat.it, as well as at the authorized storage mechanism eMarket Storage at www.emarketstorage.com, about 30 minutes before the beginning of the conference. The recording in MP3 files will also be available on the Company's website starting from 15 November 2021. * * * DECLARATION OF THE MANAGER RESPONSIBLE FOR PREPARING THE CORPORATE ACCOUNTING DOCUMENTS The manager in responsible for preparing the corporate accounting documents Rocco Sergi declares, pursuant to and for the purposes of Article 154-bis, paragraph 2, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of 1998, that the information contained in this press release corresponds to the document results, books and accounting records.