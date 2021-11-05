Earnings Release 11/05/2021 | 08:08am EDT Send by mail :

Record Third Quarter Earnings

Increased 2021 Outlook

Repurchased 6.3 Million shares/units in the Quarter and 27.2 Million Since Year-End 2020 NEW YORK - November 5, 2021 - Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full- service commercial real estate business, today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Barry M. Gosin, Chief Executive Officer of Newmark, commented: "We continued our rapid growth, producing record quarterly revenues and our best-ever third quarter earnings. Virtually all of the Company's growth was organic, as we benefited from our investments across life science, industrial, multifamily, commercial mortgage brokerage, and management services. Our world class professionals and collaborative culture have created a platform that continues to win market share across asset classes and service lines. As a result of our record third quarter earnings and strong fourth quarter pipeline, we have raised our guidance for full year 2021. We now expect to outpace 2020 and 2019 revenues by approximately 43% and 23%, respectively. Newmark is in a very strong financial position and has no net debt. We anticipate using our significant liquidity and cash flow generation for organic growth, and to pursue acquisitions, professionals, and opportunities globally as we drive towards our goal of $900 million in Adjusted EBITDA by 2025. We also expect to return cash to our common stockholders over time by repurchasing shares and paying dividends, all while maintaining investment grade credit metrics. We look forward to providing more details on our 2025 goals during our December 7, 2021 investor and analyst event." SELECT RESULTS COMPARED TO THE YEAR-EARLIER PERIOD1 Highlights of Consolidated Results 3Q21 3Q20 Change YTD 21 YTD 20 Change (USD millions, except per share data) Revenues $788.1 $435.9 80.8% $1,922.0 $1,303.6 47.4% GAAP income before income taxes and noncontrolling 217.1 132.8 63.5% 999.6 152.6 555.2% interests GAAP net income (loss) for fully diluted shares 128.5 103.6 24.1% 595.2 110.4 439.0% Adjusted Earnings before noncontrolling interests and 160.6 37.6 327.6% 327.8 98.9 231.4% taxes ("Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings") Post-tax Adjusted Earnings to fully diluted shareholders 129.2 31.9 304.5% 266.5 83.5 219.1% ("Post-tax Adjusted Earnings") Adjusted EBITDA ("AEBITDA") 174.5 53.0 229.3% 372.1 145.1 156.5% GAAP net income per fully diluted share $0.63 $0.39 61.5% $3.06 $0.41 646.3% Post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") $0.50 $0.12 316.7% $1.00 $0.32 212.5% THIRD QUARTER 2021 HIGHLIGHTS COMPARED TO A YEAR EARLIER, UNLESS OTHERWISE STATED Increased quarterly revenues by 80.8% to a record $788.1 million.

Grew capital markets revenues by 203.9% to an all-time quarterly best of $252.1 million.

all-time quarterly best of $252.1 million. Largest-ever quarterly combined volumes from capital markets and origination, up 173.9% to $34.8 billion.

quarterly combined volumes from capital markets and origination, up 173.9% to $34.8 billion. Increased revenues from leasing and other commissions by 101.4% to a third quarter record of $231.5 million.

Improved recurring and/or predictable revenues from management services, servicing fees, and other by 66.5%, to an all- time quarterly high of $244.5 million.

Increased GAAP pre-tax income by 63.5% to $217.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA by 229.3% to $174.5 million, both figures being third quarter records.

pre-tax income by 63.5% to $217.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA by 229.3% to $174.5 million, both figures being third quarter records. Improved GAAP net income per fully diluted share by 61.5% to $0.63 and post-tax Adjusted Earnings per share by 316.7% to $0.50. U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles is referred to as "GAAP". The revenues shown above are only under GAAP. Terms such as "GAAP income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests" and "GAAP net income (loss) for fully diluted shares" may be used interchangeably with terms such as "GAAP pre-tax earnings" and "GAAP post-tax earnings". See the sections of this document including "Non-GAAP Financial Measures", "Adjusted Earnings Defined", "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted Earnings Before Noncontrolling Interests and Taxes and GAAP Fully Diluted EPS to Post-Tax Adjusted EPS", "Fully diluted weighted-average share count for GAAP and Adjusted Earnings", "Adjusted EBITDA Defined", and "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Stockholders to Adjusted EBITDA", including any footnotes to these sections, for the complete and/or updated definitions of these non- GAAP terms and how, when and why management uses them, the differences between results under GAAP and non-GAAP for the periods discussed herein. Year- over-year decreases in losses may be shown as positive changes in the financial tables. 1 Repurchased 6.3 million shares or units in the third quarter of 2021 and 27.2 million in the first nine months of the year. 2

Accelerated its global strategy by acquiring Deskeo, a European leader in flexible and serviced office space, and announced the addition of industry-leading international professionals in Global Corporate Services and Capital Markets. DISCUSSION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS As previously announced, Newmark now reports Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA using a methodology that excludes the Impact of Nasdaq3 and the 2021 Equity Event. Unless otherwise stated, all non-GAAP figures are shown using the new presentation and all financial results and volume figures compare the third quarter of 2021 with the year-earlier period. ONLINE AVAILABILITY OF INVESTOR PRESENTATION AND ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL TABLES Newmark's quarterly supplemental Excel tables show various non-GAAP measures both including and excluding the Impact of Nasdaq and the 2021 Equity Event for all periods from 2017 through the third quarter of 2021. The Excel tables and the Company's quarterly financial results presentation are available for download at ir.nmrk.com. These materials include other useful information that may not be contained herein. DIVIDEND INFORMATION On November 4, 2021, the Board of Directors declared a qualified quarterly dividend of 0.01 per share payable on December 10, 2021 to Class A and Class B common stockholders of record as of November 19, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be November 18, 2021. REVENUE DETAIL4 Consolidated Revenues 3Q21 3Q20 Change YTD 21 YTD 20 Change (USD millions) Leasing and other commissions $231.5 $114.9 101.4% $563.3 $375.5 50.0% Capital markets 252.1 83.0 203.9% 558.3 263.8 111.6% Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net 60.0 91.2 (34.2)% 148.7 210.7 (29.4)% Management services, servicing fees, and other 244.5 146.8 66.5% 651.7 453.6 43.7% Total revenues 788.1 435.9 80.8% 1,922.0 1,303.6 47.4% Newmark's total revenue growth of 80.8% reflected the Company's ongoing market share gains and the continued recovery of the U.S. economy. Total revenues benefited from much stronger demand across all major property types. In particular, multifamily investment sales and debt, office led by life science, and industrial. Newmark's investment sales volumes were up 207.8% to a quarterly record of $22.9 billion, outperforming U.S. investment sales volumes, and the Company's 2019 levels by 76.3%. On the strength of Newmark's multifamily platform, the Company generated record quarterly debt placement and originations of $11.9 billion, up 125.8%, also outpacing the industry.5 Newmark's combined multifamily debt volumes across origination and mortgage brokerage were up by 78.2.% to $7.2 billion, as the Company continued its market leading growth and helped clients navigate reduced GSE lending caps. Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net, were down by 34.2%, primarily due to lower non-cash OMSR revenues.6 Revenues from management services, servicing fees, and other increased by 66.5%, as the Company continued to invest in these recurring/predictable businesses. This growth was led by strong improvements from Global Corporate Services, Valuation & Advisory, and Servicing Fees, as well as the Knotel acquisition. The 27.2 million figure related to the Impact of the 2021 Equity Event and ordinary course share/unit repurchases or redemptions. For the definition of the "Impact the 2021 Equity Event", see the section of this document called "Excluded Compensation-Related Items with Respect to the 2021 Equity Event under Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA (Beginning in Third Quarter 2021, as Updated)" under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures". For additional details on how the 2021 Equity Event impacted share count, see the section of the Company's second quarter 2021 financial results press release titled "Additional Details About the Impact of Nasdaq and the 2021 Equity Event" and the related SEC filing on Form 8-K, as well as any subsequent disclosures in filings on Forms 10-Q and/or 10-K.

3 For the updated definition of the "Impact of Nasdaq", see the section of this document called "Calculation of Other (income) losses for Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted EBITDA (Beginning in Third Quarter 2021, as Updated)" under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

4 The Company's total revenues include revenues related to originated mortgage servicing rights ("OMSRs") and pass-through management services revenues (which equal their related expenses). Newmark may refer to these two items together as "non-fee revenue", and the remainder of its top line as "fee revenues". In the third quarters of 2021 and 2020, total fee revenues were $633.3 million and $314.8 million, respectively, while non-fee revenues were $154.9 million and $121.1 million. Details on current and historical amounts for fee and non-fee revenues are available in the Company's supplemental Excel tables. Additionally, investment sales, mortgage brokerage, and GSE/FHA multifamily lending revenues are contained in two separate line items: (1) Capital markets (which consists of investment sales and non-originated mortgage brokerage); and (2) Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net (which the Company may also refer to as "GSE/FHA origination" or "agency lending").

5 Newmark's investment sales figures include investment sales and equity advisory transactions, while mortgage brokerage figures include the Company's non- originated debt placement transactions, all measured in notional terms. The Company calculates its notional origination volumes based on when loans are rate locked, which is consistent with how revenues are recorded for "Gains from mortgage banking activities/origination, net". The Company's mix of originations, and therefore revenues, can vary depending on the size of loans, as well by the categories of loans with respect to the FHA, Freddie Mac, and different Fannie Mae structures. The notional volumes reported by the GSEs are based on when loans are sold and/or securitized, and typically lag those reported by Newmark or estimates from the Mortgage Bankers' Association ("MBA") by 30 to 45 days. Newmark calculates its GSE market share based on delivery for enhanced comparability. Overall industry investment sales market share and volume data are preliminary and from Real Capital Analytics ("RCA") and Newmark Research, while any GSE data is from Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Newmark Research. U.S. industry debt volumes are based on the MBA commercial/multifamily origination index.

6 Consisting of a $3.9 million or 12.8% decline in origination fees, and a $27.8 million or 44.8% decrease in non-fee OMSR revenues. 2 CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES7 Consolidated Expenses 3Q21 3Q20 Change YTD 21 YTD 20 Change (USD millions) Compensation and employee benefits under GAAP $444.4 $253.9 75.0% $1,274.9 $784.7 62.5% Equity-based compensation and allocations of net income 34.0 50.8 (33.1)% 315.7 74.5 323.6% to limited partnership units and FPUs Non-compensation expenses under GAAP 186.9 97.5 91.7% 493.0 336.8 46.4% Total expenses under GAAP 665.3 402.2 65.4% 2,083.7 1,196.1 74.2% Compensation and employee benefits for Adjusted 427.9 248.8 72.0% 1,067.7 777.1 37.4% Earnings Non-compensation expenses for Adjusted Earnings 158.9 71.7 121.5% 413.7 255.3 62.0% Total expenses for Adjusted Earnings 586.9 320.5 83.1% 1,481.4 1,032.5 43.5% Newmark's third quarter of 2021 total expenses increased due to $156.7 million of variable compensation related to growth in commission-based revenues, $61.1 million dollars of higher pass-through expenses, and support and operational expenses, which were up 36.4% due to increased business activity.8 OTHER INCOME Other Income (USD millions) 3Q21 3Q20 Change YTD 21 YTD 20 Change Nasdaq Impact $74.9 $116.1 (35.5)% $1,157.0 $112.7 926.6% Mark-to-market gains (losses) on non-marketable - - N/A 2.5 (26.8) NMF investments, net Other items, net 27.8 (7.5) NMF 27.8 (12.1) NMF Other income, net under GAAP 102.7 108.6 (5.4)% 1,187.3 73.7 1,511.0% Exclude: Nasdaq Impact (73.4) (116.1) (36.8)% (1,155.5) (112.6) 926.2% Mark-to-market gains on non-marketable investments, net - - N/A (2.5) 26.8 NMF Other items, net (27.8) - N/A (27.8) 0.9 NMF Other income (loss), net for Pre-tax Adjusted Earnings 1.5 (7.5) NMF 1.5 (11.2) NMF and Adjusted EBITDA Newmark's third quarter of 2021 other income, net under GAAP included realized and unrealized gains related to the appreciation of Nasdaq shares and a non-cash gain related to the acquisition of Deskeo. TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST Taxes (USD millions) 3Q21 3Q20 Change YTD 21 YTD 20 Change GAAP provision for income taxes $53.8 $33.3 61.7% $206.6 $38.2 441.4% Provision for income taxes for Adjusted Earnings 30.5 5.6 440.9% 59.0 14.8 299.2% Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests for 34.7 24.2 43.6% 191.6 30.6 527.0% GAAP Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests for 1.0 0.0 NMF 2.4 0.7 259.1% Adjusted Earnings Taxes and net income attributable to noncontrolling interests generally move in tandem with the Company's earnings. CONSOLIDATED SHARE COUNT9 Consolidated Share Count (shares in millions) 3Q21 3Q20 YoY YTD 21 YTD 20 YoY Change Change Fully diluted weighted-average share count under GAAP 205.3 267.0 (23.1)% 194.3 265.1 (26.7)% Fully diluted weighted-average share count for Adjusted 257.8 266.8 (3.4)% 267.3 265.1 0.8% Earnings Fully diluted period-end share count 252.9 263.9 (4.2)% 252.9 263.9 (4.2)% Inclusive of both repurchases and the 2021 Equity Event, Newmark lowered its fully diluted share count by a gross total of 27.2 million between year-end 2020 and September 30, 2021 at an average price of $12.69 per share or unit. These reductions were partially offset by issuance related to ordinary equity-based compensation. In addition, Newmark's fully diluted share count Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for information on how non-cash GAAP gains attributable to OMSRs and GAAP amortization of mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") effect non-GAAP results.

8 GAAP compensation expenses for the nine months ended September 2021 included charges related to the 2021 Equity Event, which did not impact prior periods.

9 "Spot" may be used interchangeably with the end-of-period share count. Newmark's fully diluted period-end share count for Adjusted Earnings as of September 30, 2021 included 190.7 million of Class A common shareholders, 21.3 million of Class B common shareholders, (16.3) million of treasury stock, 51.4 million of limited partnership units and 5.9 million of other share equivalents. Newmark's fully diluted period-end share count for Adjusted Earnings as of September 30, 2020 included 163.2 million of Class A common shareholders, 21.3 million of Class B common shareholders, (4.6) million of treasury stock, 83.7 million of limited partnership units and 0.2 million of other share equivalents In addition, the fully diluted weighted-average share count under GAAP may differ from the fully diluted weighted-average share count for Adjusted Earnings in order to avoid anti-dilution in certain periods. This also impacts GAAP net income for fully diluted shares. 3 moves in tandem with its stock price over a given period, all else equal, due to the treatment of RSUs under the treasury stock method. Therefore, the approximately 96% increase in the Company's stock price during the first nine months of 2021 drove the 6.2 million RSU-related increase in its fully diluted share count over the period. 2021 share and unit repurchases and/or redemptions are summarized below. Fully Diluted Share Count Reduction 3Q21 YTD 21 Share and/or units repurchased or redeemed (in millions) 6.3 27.2 Average price per share/unit $13.44 $12.69 As of September 30, 2021, Newmark had $315.9 million remaining in its $400 million share and unit repurchase authorization, which is separate from the 2021 Equity Event. SELECT BALANCE SHEET DATA10 Select Balance Sheet Data September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 (USD millions) Cash and cash equivalents $170.8 $191.4 Liquidity 566.9 191.5 Long-term debt 544.6 680.4 Total Equity 1,646.6 941.2 Newmark had no net debt as of September 30, 2021. The significant improvement in its balance sheet metrics reflected the Impact of Nasdaq and cash generated by the business, partially offset by $484.4 million of cash used with respect to the 2021 Equity Event (of which $203.5 million related to a 16.3 million reduction in fully diluted shares); the ordinary course repurchase or redemption of 11.0 million shares and/or units for $142.3 million; the repayment of the remaining $140.0 million outstanding on Newmark's revolving credit facility; $100.3 million of cash used for acquisitions; and ordinary movements in working capital. Newmark's strong financial position, continued cash flow generation, and our 465-million-dollar undrawn credit facility provide us with ample means to invest in growth, return capital to shareholders, and maintain our investment-grade credit metrics. OUTLOOK FOR 2021 Metric (USD in millions, except tax rate) Updated Year Earlier % Change Previous Guidance Actual YoY Guidance 4Q21 revenues $778 - $828 $601.4 29%-38% NA 4Q21 Adjusted EBITDA $165 - $185 $107.9 53%-72% NA FY21 revenues $2,700 - $2,750 $1,905.0 42%-44% 26%-31% FY21 Adjusted EBITDA $537 - $557 $252.9 113%-120% 64%-84% The Company's guidance still assumes that the Knotel acquisition will be $0.03 to $0.05 dilutive to 2021 Adjusted Earnings per share, and breakeven in 2022. Additionally, Newmark's guidance excludes the potential impact of any material future acquisitions or a significant number of new hires. This outlook is also subject to change based on various macroeconomic, social, political, and other factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic. CONFERENCE CALL AND INVESTOR PRESENTATION Newmark will host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET today to discuss these results. A webcast of the call, along with an investor presentation summarizing the Company's Non-GAAP results, is expected to be accessible via the following site: ir.nmrk.com. A webcast replay of the conference call is expected to be accessible at the same website within 24 hours of the live call and will be available for 365 days following the call. The Company highly recommends that investors use the webcast to access the call to avoid experiencing extended wait times via the dial-in phone numbers. Participants who cannot access the webcast are strongly encouraged to pre-register to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time by accessing the pre- registration link on Newmark's Investor Relations website, ir.nmrk.com, or by navigating to: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8759/newmark-group-inc-reports-third-quarter-2021-financial-results/ 10 "Total equity" in this table is the sum of "redeemable partnership interests," "noncontrolling interests" and "total stockholders' equity". "Long-term debt" in this table excludes "Warehouse facilities collateralized by U.S. Government Sponsored Enterprises". Newmark uses its warehouse lines and repurchase agreements for short- term funding of mortgage loans originated under its GSE and FHA lending programs, and such amounts are generally offset by "Loans held for sale, at fair value" on the balance sheet. These loans are typically sold within 45 days. Loans made using Newmark's warehouse lines are recourse to Berkeley Point Capital LLC, but non- recourse to Newmark Group. OTHER USEFUL INFORMATION Newmark adopted the new Current Expected Credit Loss ("CECL") accounting standard on January 1, 2020. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had $45.3 million in credit reserves, of which $24.4 million related to Newmark's Fannie Mae multifamily mortgage servicing portfolio. Throughout this document, certain reclassifications may have been made to previously reported amounts to conform to the current presentation and to show results on a consistent basis across periods. Unless otherwise stated, any such changes would have had no impact on consolidated revenues or earnings under GAAP or for Adjusted Earnings, all else being equal. Certain numbers in the tables or elsewhere throughout this document may not sum due to rounding. Rounding may have also impacted the presentation of certain year-on-year percentage changes. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT COVID-19 The commercial real estate services industry and certain of Newmark's businesses were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. For additional disclosures about the impact of the pandemic, please refer to the "Impact of COVID-19 on the Company's Results" section in the most recent and any future updates to Form 10-K or Form 10-Q. The Company's clients and investors can find more detailed and useful information on the impact of COVID-19 and insights into how to best operate in the current environment at the following website: "COVID-19 Perspectives" - www.nmrk.com/covid-19. 5 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

