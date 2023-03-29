Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newmark Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-03-28 pm EDT
6.460 USD   -0.62%
08:54aNewmark Rises Past 8% Pre-Bell After Company Reportedly Hired by US FDIC to Sell Nearly $60 Billion Signature Bank Loans
MT
08:39aFDIC hires Newmark Group to sell billions of Signature Bank debt - WSJ
RE
03/20Newmark : Completes Sale of 276-Unit Multifamily Asset in North Central San Antonio
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FDIC hires Newmark Group to sell billions of Signature Bank debt - WSJ

03/29/2023 | 08:39am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: FDIC Insured sign is displayed at a First Republic Bank in Boston

(Reuters) - The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC) has hired Newmark Group Inc to sell about $60 billion of Signature Bank loans, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The commercial property market is likely to see a ripple effect from the sale of a loan book this large, at a time when property values are already being squeezed, the report added.

FDIC and Newmark Group did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on the report.

The U.S. banking industry has been reeling from the fallout of recent failures, with regulators seeking to reassure customers their deposits were safe and that the American banking system remained healthy.

Earlier this month, state regulators closed New York-based Signature Bank, making it the third largest failure in U.S. banking history.

On March 19, a subsidiary of New York Community Bancorp entered into an agreement with U.S. regulators to buy deposits and loans from Signature Bank.

The subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, assumed substantially all of Signature Bank's deposits, some of its loan portfolios and all 40 of its branches.

(Reporting by Manya Saini in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. 1.81% 9 Delayed Quote.2.79%
NEWMARK GROUP, INC. -0.62% 6.46 Delayed Quote.-18.95%
XRP (XRP/BTC) 6.91% 1.888E-5 End-of-day quote.-7.41%
XRP (XRP/EUR) 6.82% 0.4748 End-of-day quote.50.21%
All news about NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
08:54aNewmark Rises Past 8% Pre-Bell After Company Reportedly Hired by US FDIC to Sell Nearly..
MT
08:39aFDIC hires Newmark Group to sell billions of Signature Bank debt - WSJ
RE
03/20Newmark : Completes Sale of 276-Unit Multifamily Asset in North Central San Antonio
PU
03/20Newmark : Facilitates $54.3 Million Sale of New Haven Marketplace in Ontario, California
PU
03/17Newmark Arranges $248M Refi Loan for The Iconic Biltmore Apartment Tower
PR
03/16NEWMARK GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RE..
AQ
03/15Newmark Group Raises $500 Million for Real Estate Joint Venture
MT
03/15Newmark Group, Inc. Appoints Chad Lavender as President of Capital Markets
CI
03/14Newmark Announces Chad Lavender as President of Capital Markets for North America
PR
03/14Newmark Raises $500 Million for Programmatic Joint Venture for Castle Park Investments
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 556 M - -
Net income 2023 107 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 056 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,6x
Yield 2023 1,86%
Capitalization 1 122 M 1 122 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,85x
EV / Sales 2024 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 6 300
Free-Float 61,4%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,46 $
Average target price 9,25 $
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Sridhar Potineni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-18.95%1 122
KE HOLDINGS INC.28.72%22 454
CBRE GROUP, INC.-11.06%20 705
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-1.08%14 119
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.33.39%9 897
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-13.23%6 582
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer