August 16, 2023
Dear Stockholder:
It is my pleasure to inform you that our 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be conducted online on Thursday, October 5, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).
Our Board of Directors will once again conduct the Annual Meeting as a virtual meeting because it believes that a virtual meeting will enable increased stockholder accessibility, while improving meeting efficiency and reducing costs. Stockholders will be able to listen, vote, and submit questions from their home or any remote location with Internet connectivity. Information on how to participate in the Annual Meeting can be found on page 3 of the Proxy Statement.
This year, we are once again taking advantage of the Securities and Exchange Commission rule that allows companies to provide their stockholders with access to proxy materials on the Internet. On or about August 22, 2023, we will begin mailing a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") to our stockholders informing them that our Proxy Statement, Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and voting instructions are available online. As more fully described in that Notice, all stockholders may choose to access our proxy materials on the Internet or may request to receive paper copies of the proxy materials. This allows us to conserve natural resources and reduces the costs of printing and distributing the proxy materials, while providing our stockholders with access to the proxy materials in a fast and efficient manner.
During the Annual Meeting, you will be asked to consider and vote upon (i) the election of four directors; (ii) a vote on the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023; (iii) an advisory vote on executive compensation; and (iv) such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Whether or not you are able to participate in the Annual Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented. Please vote your shares using the Internet or the designated toll-free telephone number, or by requesting a printed copy of the proxy materials and completing and returning by mail the proxy or voting instruction card you will receive in response to your request. Please refer to the section entitled "Voting Via the Internet, by Telephone, or by Mail" on page 2 of the Proxy Statement for a description of these voting methods.
Sincerely,
Howard W. Lutnick
Chairman of the Board of Directors
Newmark Group, Inc.
125 Park Avenue New York, New York 10017
Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that our 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), for the following purposes:
- To elect four directors to hold office until the next Annual Meeting and until their successors are duly elected and qualified;
- To hold a vote on the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023;
- To hold an advisory vote on executive compensation; and
- To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof.
Only holders of record of our Class A common stock or our Class B common stock at the close of business on August 8, 2023 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, please see the instructions under "Participating in the Annual Meeting" beginning on page 3 of the accompanying Proxy Statement. Stockholders will be able to listen, vote, and submit questions from their home or from any remote location that has Internet connectivity. Please see the instructions for voting under "Voting Via the Internet, by Telephone, or by Mail" beginning on page 2 of the accompanying Proxy Statement. There will be no physical location for stockholders to attend. Stockholders may only participate online by logging in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NMRK2023.
By Order of the Board of Directors,
CAROLINE A. KOSTER
Corporate Secretary
August 16, 2023
YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ANNUAL MEETING, PLEASE VOTE AS
PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE USING THE INTERNET OR THE DESIGNATED TOLL-FREE TELEPHONE NUMBER
OR BY REQUESTING A PAPER OR E-MAIL COPY OF THE PROXY MATERIALS AND COMPLETING AND RETURNING BY MAIL
THE PROXY OR VOTING INSTRUCTION CARD YOU WILL RECEIVE IN RESPONSE TO YOUR REQUEST.
Table of Contents
Page
1
1
PROPOSAL 1-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS
5
Information About Our Directors
5
Independence of Directors
9
Meetings and Committees of Our Board of Directors
9
Nominating Process
10
Corporate Governance Guidelines
12
Annual Meetings
12
Communications with Our Board of Directors
12
The Board's Role in Risk Oversight
13
Succession Planning
13
ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE POLICIES AND PRACTICES (ESG/ SUSTAINABILITY)
13
STOCKHOLDER ENGAGEMENT
24
INFORMATION ABOUT OUR EXECUTIVE OFFICERS
25
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION INFORMATION
26
COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
28
EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
50
SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT
71
INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM FEES
77
AUDIT COMMITTEE'S PRE-APPROVAL POLICIES AND PROCEDURES
77
REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE OF OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS
77
PROPOSAL 2 - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF OUR INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
80
PROPOSAL 3 - APPROVAL OF AN ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION
81
CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS, AND DIRECTOR INDEPENDENCE
83
EXPENSES OF SOLICITATION
115
2024 STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS
116
CERTAIN MATTERS RELATING TO PROXY MATERIALS AND ANNUAL REPORTS
116
SECTION 16(a) BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTING COMPLIANCE
116
CODE OF ETHICS AND WHISTLEBLOWER PROCEDURES
117
MISCELLANEOUS
117
Newmark Group, Inc.
125 Park Avenue New York, New York 10017
PROXY STATEMENT
This Proxy Statement is being furnished in connection with the solicitation of proxies by and on behalf of our Board of Directors for use at the
2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Newmark Group, Inc. (the "Company," "Newmark," "we," "us," or "our") to be held on October 5, 2023, and at any adjournment or postponement thereof, for the purposes set forth in the accompanying Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. There will be no physical location for stockholders to attend. Stockholders may only participate online by logging in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NMRK2023. Our Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Annual Report"), accompanies this Proxy Statement. The Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials is expected to be mailed to stockholders on or about August 22, 2023.
IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING THE AVAILABILITY OF PROXY MATERIALS FOR THE ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON OCTOBER 5, 2023:
On or about August 22, 2023, we will begin mailing a notice, called the Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice"), to our stockholders advising them that this Proxy Statement, the 2022 Annual Report and voting instructions can be accessed over the Internet at www.proxyvote.com. You may then access these proxy materials over the Internet, or you may request that a printed copy of the proxy materials be sent to you. If you want to receive a paper or e-mail copy of these proxy materials, you must request one over the Internet at www.proxyvote.com, by calling toll free 1-800-579-1639, or by sending an e-mail to sendmaterial@proxyvote.com. There is no charge to you for requesting a copy. Please make your request for a copy on or before September 21, 2023 to facilitate timely delivery. If you previously elected to receive our proxy materials electronically, these materials will continue to be sent via e-mail unless you change your election.
If you have not done so already, please help us protect the environment by signing up for electronic delivery for all future proxies and related materials. It takes just five easy steps:
- Go to www.proxyvote.com.
- Type in the 16-digit control number included on your Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, on your proxy card or on the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials and click "Submit."
- On the right side, click "Sign up for E-delivery" under "Go Paperless."
- Fill out your email address, create a PIN, and click "Next."
- Review the Description of Service and click "Enroll in E-Delivery."
INFORMATION ABOUT VOTING
Who Can Vote
August 8, 2023 has been fixed as the record date (the "Record Date") for the determination of the stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Only holders of record as of the close of business on that date of shares of our Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Class A common stock"), or of our Class B common stock, $0.01 par value per share (the "Class B common stock"), are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting. Our Class A common stock and our Class B common stock will vote together as a single class on all matters to come before the Annual Meeting and are sometimes collectively referred to herein as our "Common Equity."
1
