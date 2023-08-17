Table of Contents UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549 SCHEDULE 14A Proxy Statement Pursuant to Section 14(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. ) Filed by the Registrant ☒ Filed by a Party other than the Registrant ☐ (Check the appropriate box): Preliminary Proxy Statement

Confidential, For Use Of The Commission Only (As Permitted By Rule 14a-6(e)(2)) Definitive Proxy Statement Definitive Additional Materials

Soliciting Material Pursuant to §240.14a-12 Newmark Group, Inc. (Name of Registrant as Specified In Its Charter) (Name of Person(s) Filing Proxy Statement, if other than the Registrant) Payment of Filing Fee (Check all boxes that apply): No fee required. Fee paid previously with preliminary materials.

Fee computed on table in exhibit required by Item 25(b) per Exchange Act Rules 14a-(6)(i)(1) and 0-11.

Table of Contents August 16, 2023 Dear Stockholder: It is my pleasure to inform you that our 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") will be conducted online on Thursday, October 5, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time). Our Board of Directors will once again conduct the Annual Meeting as a virtual meeting because it believes that a virtual meeting will enable increased stockholder accessibility, while improving meeting efficiency and reducing costs. Stockholders will be able to listen, vote, and submit questions from their home or any remote location with Internet connectivity. Information on how to participate in the Annual Meeting can be found on page 3 of the Proxy Statement. This year, we are once again taking advantage of the Securities and Exchange Commission rule that allows companies to provide their stockholders with access to proxy materials on the Internet. On or about August 22, 2023, we will begin mailing a Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials (the "Notice") to our stockholders informing them that our Proxy Statement, Annual Report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 and voting instructions are available online. As more fully described in that Notice, all stockholders may choose to access our proxy materials on the Internet or may request to receive paper copies of the proxy materials. This allows us to conserve natural resources and reduces the costs of printing and distributing the proxy materials, while providing our stockholders with access to the proxy materials in a fast and efficient manner. During the Annual Meeting, you will be asked to consider and vote upon (i) the election of four directors; (ii) a vote on the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023; (iii) an advisory vote on executive compensation; and (iv) such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Whether or not you are able to participate in the Annual Meeting, it is important that your shares be represented. Please vote your shares using the Internet or the designated toll-free telephone number, or by requesting a printed copy of the proxy materials and completing and returning by mail the proxy or voting instruction card you will receive in response to your request. Please refer to the section entitled "Voting Via the Internet, by Telephone, or by Mail" on page 2 of the Proxy Statement for a description of these voting methods. Sincerely, Howard W. Lutnick Chairman of the Board of Directors

Table of Contents Newmark Group, Inc. 125 Park Avenue New York, New York 10017 Notice of 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that our 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be held on Thursday, October 5, 2023, commencing at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), for the following purposes: To elect four directors to hold office until the next Annual Meeting and until their successors are duly elected and qualified; To hold a vote on the ratification of the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the Company's independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023; To hold an advisory vote on executive compensation; and To transact such other business as may properly come before the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. Only holders of record of our Class A common stock or our Class B common stock at the close of business on August 8, 2023 are entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. If you plan to participate in the Annual Meeting, please see the instructions under "Participating in the Annual Meeting" beginning on page 3 of the accompanying Proxy Statement. Stockholders will be able to listen, vote, and submit questions from their home or from any remote location that has Internet connectivity. Please see the instructions for voting under "Voting Via the Internet, by Telephone, or by Mail" beginning on page 2 of the accompanying Proxy Statement. There will be no physical location for stockholders to attend. Stockholders may only participate online by logging in at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NMRK2023. By Order of the Board of Directors, CAROLINE A. KOSTER Corporate Secretary August 16, 2023 YOUR VOTE IS IMPORTANT. WHETHER OR NOT YOU PLAN TO PARTICIPATE IN THE ANNUAL MEETING, PLEASE VOTE AS PROMPTLY AS POSSIBLE USING THE INTERNET OR THE DESIGNATED TOLL-FREE TELEPHONE NUMBER OR BY REQUESTING A PAPER OR E-MAIL COPY OF THE PROXY MATERIALS AND COMPLETING AND RETURNING BY MAIL THE PROXY OR VOTING INSTRUCTION CARD YOU WILL RECEIVE IN RESPONSE TO YOUR REQUEST.

Table of Contents Table of Contents PROXY STATEMENT Page 1 INFORMATION ABOUT VOTING 1 PROPOSAL 1-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS 5 Information About Our Directors 5 Independence of Directors 9 Meetings and Committees of Our Board of Directors 9 Nominating Process 10 Corporate Governance Guidelines 12 Annual Meetings 12 Communications with Our Board of Directors 12 The Board's Role in Risk Oversight 13 Succession Planning 13 ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL AND GOVERNANCE POLICIES AND PRACTICES (ESG/ SUSTAINABILITY) 13 STOCKHOLDER ENGAGEMENT 24 INFORMATION ABOUT OUR EXECUTIVE OFFICERS 25 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION INFORMATION 26 COMPENSATION DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS 28 EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 50 SECURITY OWNERSHIP OF CERTAIN BENEFICIAL OWNERS AND MANAGEMENT 71 INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM FEES 77 AUDIT COMMITTEE'S PRE-APPROVAL POLICIES AND PROCEDURES 77 REPORT OF THE AUDIT COMMITTEE OF OUR BOARD OF DIRECTORS 77 PROPOSAL 2 - RATIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF OUR INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM 80 PROPOSAL 3 - APPROVAL OF AN ADVISORY VOTE ON EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION 81 CERTAIN RELATIONSHIPS AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS, AND DIRECTOR INDEPENDENCE 83 EXPENSES OF SOLICITATION 115 2024 STOCKHOLDER PROPOSALS 116 CERTAIN MATTERS RELATING TO PROXY MATERIALS AND ANNUAL REPORTS 116 SECTION 16(a) BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP REPORTING COMPLIANCE 116 CODE OF ETHICS AND WHISTLEBLOWER PROCEDURES 117 MISCELLANEOUS 117