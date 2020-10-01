Newmark : 25-Acre Industrial Park with 275,000 SF of Build-to-Suit Development Sites Represents Only Land Availability in Plain City's Industrial Parkway Corridor

11:00 AM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) is pleased to announce availabilities at a new, 25-acre industrial/office park development-Warner Business Park-at 8350 Warner Road in Plain City, Ohio. Warner Business Park is a master-planned development consisting of office, medical, Class A flex space, warehouse facilities and large build-to-suit pad sites with dock and drive-in doors.

The development offers 275,000 square feet of build-to-suit space, with sites for lease ranging in size from 5,000 to 50,000 square feet. The company broke ground on the first 30,000-square-foot site, which will be divisible down to a tenant size of 3,000 square feet. Final development plan approval was received on September 14th and construction has commenced. The building is scheduled for shell completion on December 19, 2020.

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) Director Eric Shea, SIOR represents the landlord, The Pagura Company, in the listing. In 1997, Shea handled the marketing of The Pagura Company's first industrial development-an 80-acre industrial park called 8100 Corporate Center located just 200 yards from the Warner Business Park site.

'Companies serving the northern half of Columbus will benefit from the park's location, providing quick access to I-270 from Route 33,' said Steve Pagura, owner of The Pagura Company, the site developer. 'As the areas along the northern arc of Columbus have grown, land sites for industrial use have become scarce. With the nearby development of Costco and surrounding retail, the new FedEx facility and the Post Road interchange upgrades, the immediate area has matured, and the development is a great opportunity for companies looking to rent or own.'

