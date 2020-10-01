Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Newmark Group, Inc.    NMRK

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newmark : 25-Acre Industrial Park with 275,000 SF of Build-to-Suit Development Sites Represents Only Land Availability in Plain City's Industrial Parkway Corridor

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 01:25am EDT

11:00 AM

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) is pleased to announce availabilities at a new, 25-acre industrial/office park development-Warner Business Park-at 8350 Warner Road in Plain City, Ohio. Warner Business Park is a master-planned development consisting of office, medical, Class A flex space, warehouse facilities and large build-to-suit pad sites with dock and drive-in doors.

The development offers 275,000 square feet of build-to-suit space, with sites for lease ranging in size from 5,000 to 50,000 square feet. The company broke ground on the first 30,000-square-foot site, which will be divisible down to a tenant size of 3,000 square feet. Final development plan approval was received on September 14th and construction has commenced. The building is scheduled for shell completion on December 19, 2020.

Newmark Knight Frank (NKF) Director Eric Shea, SIOR represents the landlord, The Pagura Company, in the listing. In 1997, Shea handled the marketing of The Pagura Company's first industrial development-an 80-acre industrial park called 8100 Corporate Center located just 200 yards from the Warner Business Park site.

'Companies serving the northern half of Columbus will benefit from the park's location, providing quick access to I-270 from Route 33,' said Steve Pagura, owner of The Pagura Company, the site developer. 'As the areas along the northern arc of Columbus have grown, land sites for industrial use have become scarce. With the nearby development of Costco and surrounding retail, the new FedEx facility and the Post Road interchange upgrades, the immediate area has matured, and the development is a great opportunity for companies looking to rent or own.'

About Newmark Knight Frank
Newmark Knight Frank ('NKF'), operated by Newmark Group, Inc. ('Newmark Group') (NASDAQ: NMRK), is one of the world's leading and most trusted commercial real estate advisory firms, offering a complete suite of services and products for both owners and occupiers. Together with London-based partner Knight Frank and independently-owned offices, NKF's 18,800 professionals operate from approximately 500 offices on six continents. NKF's investor/owner services and products include investment sales, agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, diligence, underwriting, government-sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance and loan sales. Occupier services and products include tenant representation, real estate management technology systems, workplace and occupancy strategy, global corporate services consulting, project management, lease administration and facilities management. For further information, visit www.ngkf.com.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 05:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
01:25aNEWMARK : 25-Acre Industrial Park with 275,000 SF of Build-to-Suit Development S..
PU
09/29NEWMARK : Knight Frank Arranges Sale of Creative Office Building in Salt Lake Ci..
PU
09/29NEWMARK : Knight Frank Facilitates Sale of Two CVS-Occupied Triple-Net Lease Pro..
PU
09/29NEWMARK : Knight Frank Negotiates 241,043-Square-Foot Lease in Indianapolis, Bri..
PU
09/25NEWMARK : Knight Frank Handles Sale of Newly Renovated Research & Development La..
PU
09/24NEWMARK : Knight Frank Completes 47,000 Square Feet of Leases in Brick and Beam ..
PU
09/23NEWMARK GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form ..
AQ
09/23NEWMARK : Knight Frank, Hyde Development and Mortenson Announce 680,000 SF of Le..
PU
09/23NEWMARK : Knight Frank Brokers $74 Million Multifamily Sale in Fort Collins, CO
PU
09/22NEWMARK : Knight Frank Represents Deluxe Corp. in 265,000 Square Feet of Leases ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 683 M - -
Net income 2020 103 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
Yield 2020 2,59%
Capitalization 774 M 774 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,46x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 4 100
Free-Float 81,9%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 6,00 $
Last Close Price 4,32 $
Spread / Highest target 131%
Spread / Average Target 38,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Raj Bhatti Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-67.89%774
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.121.67%23 019
COUNTRY GARDEN SERVICES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED89.90%17 660
CBRE GROUP, INC.-23.69%15 320
A-LIVING SERVICES CO., LTD.45.72%6 572
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION45.33%5 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group