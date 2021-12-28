Newmark : &A Promotes Eric Edmondson to Executive Vice President of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Northern Louisiana Region

Newmark is pleased to announce Eric Edmondson, MAI has been promoted to Valuation & Advisory ("V&A") Executive Vice President for the Arkansas, Oklahoma and Northern Louisiana region. Edmonson's new responsibilities include business development, regional operations and appraisal review. He will report to Stephen Cosby, MAI, AI-GRS, Senior Managing Director and Market Leader for Arkansas, Oklahoma and Northern Louisiana.

"Eric's outstanding client service, depth of knowledge and dedication to our V&A practice made him the perfect candidate for this role," said U.S. V&A Co-Lead, Helene Jacobson, MAI, MRICS. "He has worked alongside regional market leader, Steve Cosby, since 2005 and has demonstrated his ability to excel in this new leadership position."

A commercial real estate veteran with more than 15 years of valuation experience, Edmondson's expertise extends to a vast array of property types including low-, mid- and high-rise office; big box and going-concern retail; residential subdivisions; proposed, investment-grade and low-income housing tax credit (LIHTC) multifamily; industrial business parks and land. Edmondson is also experienced in a variety of specialty asset types including malls, hospitals, live-performance venues, theaters, golf courses, sports facilities, schools, churches and historic buildings.

Edmondson was previously Senior Vice President of Newmark V&A's Central Arkansas Region. Prior, Edmondson worked for eleven years as Senior Appraiser and the Central Arkansas Team Leader for CBRE V&A Services and as a Staff Appraiser at Cosby & Associates, Inc.

"It has been a great pleasure working alongside Steve Cosby throughout my career, gaining wide experience and knowledge while being a part of the evolution of the industry," said Edmondson. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to advance our V&A team-which continues to benefit from best-in-class, proprietary technology-and continue to grow professionally through the Newmark platform."

