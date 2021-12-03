Log in
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
Newmark : AFP Silicon Valley Chapter Hosts 34th Annual Silicon Valley Philanthropy Day Event, Honors Brad Lyman as Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award Recipient

12/03/2021 | 05:32pm EST
December 3, 2021 9:00 AM

Newmark[1] announces that the Association of Fundraising Professionals Silicon Valley Chapter has selected Brad Lyman as the 2021 recipient of the Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award. Held each Fall, AFP Silicon Valley Chapter hosts a Silicon Valley Philanthropy Day Event to honor the Valley's generous philanthropists, tireless volunteers and exemplary fundraising professionals at the event that make the nonprofit sector run.

The Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser Award recognizes a volunteer who has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in coordinating and motivating groups of volunteers for a major fundraising project(s) for the benefit of a charitable institution. Since 2007, Lyman has raised more than $47 million for Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area, formerly Ronald McDonald House at Stanford. As a volunteer fundraiser, board president and director, golf committee chair for 12 consecutive years, and commercial real estate executive, the impact of Lyman's personal contributions and his ability to inspire others to support families with critically ill children has left an enduring legacy on our organization-a legacy that he is committed to carrying on through his children's involvement.

"Brad Lyman is that one-in-a-million volunteer. He knows everyone, he's respected by everyone, and when he talks so authentically about the families at RMHC, everyone wants to help. Brad was one of the first people I met when I joined RMHC, and I knew immediately that we'd be able to move mountains together. He was instrumental in so many aspects of the RMH Stanford expansion, from the capital campaign to construction to deepening our community partnerships. When our expansion was complete and we were ready to think about expanding our services regionally, he was right there with us, rolling up his sleeves. As we look to the future, I see the opportunity to support so many more families because of the incredible network of support that Brad has helped build. Every organization needs a Brad Lyman," said Laura Keegan Boudreau, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area.

Lyman commented, "Being involved in Ronald McDonald House has been a huge positive in my life for me personally, for my wife Twinkie and for our family. Giving back and making a difference goes beyond financial contributions, it's about relationships you build long term and being part of something bigger than yourself."

Lyman first joined the Board of Directors of Ronald McDonald House at Stanford in 2007 and served for seven years, three of which he served as Board President. Despite stepping down for a period of time after fulfilling his commitment to the Board, he continued to lead our annual Golf Invitational fundraising efforts, which he ran for 12 consecutive years. He was instrumental in the success of the $47 million capital campaign to expand Ronald McDonald House at Stanford from 47 rooms to 123 room in 2017, playing a major role in procuring the land for the new building on Sand Hill Road, recruiting pro bono construction project managers, and helping establish the largest Ronald McDonald House in the world at the time construction was completed. Lyman currently serves as Board Vice President, which approved the merger of three Ronald McDonald House affiliates to establish the regional RMHC Bay Area chapter in 2018.

Lyman joined Newmark's Palo Alto office in 1980 and was a top producer in the office from 1981 to 1988, finishing first six of the eight years and finishing second in the other two years. He was appointed Executive Vice President in 1989, thereby negating future rankings within the firm.

Over the course of his 38-year commercial real estate career, Lyman has been involved in approximately $3.8 billion worth of lease transactions and approximately $140 million worth of sales transactions. The Association of South Bay Brokers (ASVB) inducted him into its Hall of Fame in 1993. He has represented many large corporations in Silicon Valley, most notably Varian and Xerox Corporation. He has represented law firms Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe; Morrison & Foerster; McDermott, Will & Emery; and Baker & McKenzie. Lyman also devotes much of his time to working with owners of office and R&D buildings in Mountain View, Palo Alto, Menlo Park and the surrounding areas.

[1] dba Newmark Knight Frank in California

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion for the trailing twelve months ending June 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 03 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2021 22:31:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
