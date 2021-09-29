Newmark : Announces 17,239-Square-Foot Lease at 1430 Walnut Street in Philadelphia, PA

September 29, 2021 10:00 AM

Newmark announces the 17,239-square-foot office lease to leading real estate technology company, Compass, Inc. ("Compass"), at 1430 Walnut Street in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Located on the corner of 15th and Walnut Streets, this property provides the real estate firm a notable presence on the most prominent retail street in Philadelphia.

Newmark Executive Managing Director Craig Scheuerle and Managing Director Matthew Guerrieri represented the landlord and developer, Midwood Investment & Development (Midwood) - a leading national real estate investment and development firm founded in 1925 - in the lease transaction. Savills Senior Managing Directors Joshua Meltzer and Jay Joyce represented Compass.

1430 Walnut Street was designed by Bohlin Cywinski Jackson and developed by Midwood in 2015. The award-winning property's other tenants include The Cheesecake Factory, Verizon Innovation Center, &pizza and SPiN. The space has unique features such as a private rooftop terrace with views of the city, an expansive window-line, open ceilings and hardwood floors throughout.

"Bringing the Compass brand to Walnut Street is a clear and significant opportunity," said Jeff Bedard, Regional President at Compass. "Most importantly, this unique space will provide our real estate professionals with a world-class work environment where they can focus, collaborate and develop and grow their business, with the added benefit of amazing outdoor space on the building's rooftop deck, to recharge and host clients."

Compass is currently home to tens of thousands of the nation's best real estate agents, serving hundreds of the top cities in the country. Last year these agents transacted approximately $152 billion in residential real estate and completed 66 percent more transactions than they did the year before, making Compass the largest independent real estate brokerage in the country. Locally, Compass has been named #1 Top Workplace among large companies in Greater Philadelphia in 2020 and 2021 and currently has the #1 market share of residential real estate in Philadelphia County by total dollar volume, according to BrokerMetrics®.

