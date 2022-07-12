Log in
Newmark : Announces $56 Million Multifamily Sale in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

07/12/2022 | 03:24pm EDT
July 12, 2022 10:00 AM

Newmark announces the $56 million sale of Campus Crossings, a 252-unit multifamily community in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Newmark Managing Directors Vincent Lefler and Tarek El Gammal represented the seller, ApexOne Investment Partners ('ApexOne'), a real estate investment management firm focused on multifamily assets throughout the U.S., in the sale to Albion Residential, a company focused on the acquisition, development, and operation of midwestern luxury apartments. This sale was the nineteenth disposition or acquisition transaction that Newmark has executed on behalf of ApexOne for assets across the U.S.

Campus Crossings was constructed in 2006 in the heart of one of Nashville's top suburban submarkets, near industry-leading employers and Middle Tennessee State University. The area's 30% sustained population increase over the last decade sparked Murfreesboro to be the number one submarket in the Nashville MSA for occupancy and rent growth over the past two years, according to CoStar data.

"Murfreesboro offers something for everyone with its big city amenities, small-town quality of life, and college town vibrancy," said Lefler. "Campus Crossings presents a tremendous opportunity for the new owners to take advantage of market-rate multifamily housing at a time when high-density development is restricted."

The property amenities include a 24-hour computer lab, fitness center and game room, a resort-style pool and hot tub and beach volleyball court. The units offer fully equipped kitchens, furnished living rooms and private bathrooms in all bedrooms. At the time of the sale, the property was 98% occupied.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending March 31, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 6,300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 19:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
