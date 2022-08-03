Log in
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:15 2022-08-03 pm EDT
10.61 USD   -0.70%
12:49pNEWMARK : Announces Sale of 26th and Larimer Block in Denver's RiNo
PU
08/02Newmark Group, Inc. Appoints Jay Itzkowitz as A Member of the Board, Effective August 10, 2022
CI
08/02NEWMARK GROUP, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
Newmark : Announces Sale of 26th and Larimer Block in Denver's RiNo

08/03/2022 | 12:49pm EDT
August 3, 2022 8:00 AM

Newmark announces the sale of 2600 Larimer Street, a nearly-full city block at 26th and Larimer in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood. Newmark Managing Director Bryon Stevenson represented the seller, Volunteers of America Colorado ("VOA Colorado") in the transaction; Dorit Fischer and Hayden Hirschfeld of NAI Shames Makovsky represented the buyer, EDENS.

"VOA Colorado and the work of its staff and volunteers are integral components of our local Denver community. We were honored to be able to support VOA Colorado's real estate needs and execute a successful transaction on their behalf," said Stevenson. "We look forward to the fruition of EDENS' mixed-use redevelopment plans for the site."

VOA Colorado, a non-profit which served the basic needs of nearly 100,000 people in the state last year, will maintain its headquarters office on Larimer Street and relocate its kitchen and food bank to Commerce City.

"Newmark was a key part of this success for VOA Colorado, and we are so thankful for the partnership," said Dave Schunk, President and Chief Executive Officer of VOA Colorado. "Our consistency and advocacy in the Colorado community are vital. We are excited to expand while remaining part of Larimer Street for years to come."

About Newmark
 Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.2 billion for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with over 6,500 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 16:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
