Newmark : Announces Sale of 26th and Larimer Block in Denver's RiNo

August 3, 2022 8:00 AM



Newmark announces the sale of 2600 Larimer Street, a nearly-full city block at 26th and Larimer in Denver's River North (RiNo) neighborhood. Newmark Managing Director Bryon Stevenson represented the seller, Volunteers of America Colorado ("VOA Colorado") in the transaction; Dorit Fischer and Hayden Hirschfeld of NAI Shames Makovsky represented the buyer, EDENS.



"VOA Colorado and the work of its staff and volunteers are integral components of our local Denver community. We were honored to be able to support VOA Colorado's real estate needs and execute a successful transaction on their behalf," said Stevenson. "We look forward to the fruition of EDENS' mixed-use redevelopment plans for the site."



VOA Colorado, a non-profit which served the basic needs of nearly 100,000 people in the state last year, will maintain its headquarters office on Larimer Street and relocate its kitchen and food bank to Commerce City.



"Newmark was a key part of this success for VOA Colorado, and we are so thankful for the partnership," said Dave Schunk, President and Chief Executive Officer of VOA Colorado. "Our consistency and advocacy in the Colorado community are vital. We are excited to expand while remaining part of Larimer Street for years to come."



