Newmark : Announces Sale of 381,000-Square-Foot Wisconsin Industrial Property

Newmark announces the sale of N9246 State Road 80, an approximately 381,000-square-foot industrial property in Necedah, Wisconsin. The property traded from MVP Logistics to an undisclosed Milwaukee-based investment firm for $3 million. Newmark Director Adam Matson, SIOR and Associate Director Patrick Hanrahan represented the seller.



N9246 State Road 80 is a single-story, 381,000-square-foot industrial building situated on 67.75 acres of land. The building comprises 198,000 square feet of warehouse space and 183,000 square feet of office space with the option to convert the office space to warehouse. Building features include 18 dock doors, five drive-in doors, 14- to 23.5-foot clear height and 2,000-amp/480-volt power.



The property is in Necedah, Wisconsin-the approximate midpoint between Minneapolis and Chicago-and offers convenient access to Interstates 90 and 94, providing a connection to major population centers across the Midwest.



"Investors are looking for industrial opportunities that support their e-commerce needs," said Matson. "With a prime distribution location approximately equidistant from Minneapolis and Chicago, this sale is a valuable illustration of that trend and of continued investor demand."



Industrial remains the top-performing property type in U.S. commercial real estate in terms of total returns and rental growth, according to Newmark Research. This has propelled investment volume up 50% year-over-year to $33.9 billion during the first quarter of 2022. Bidding for well-located distribution and warehouse product has put upward pressure on pricing, with major market pricing reaching a record $333 per square foot. Given the high levels of rental growth in recent years and high inflation, a pricing premium is often achieved on industrial properties with lower lease terms remaining, so that investors can more quickly mark-to-market rents and boost returns.



