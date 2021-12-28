Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newmark Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newmark : Announces Sale of Newly Constructed, Federally-Occupied Medical Asset in San Antonio, Texas

12/28/2021 | 06:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 27, 2021 12:00 PM

Newmark announces the sale of the San Antonio Community Based Outpatient Clinic, a Class A, built-to-suit, federally occupied building located at 9939 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. The newly completed, 226,148-square-foot property is 100% leased to the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA") on a long-term basis.

Newmark Vice Chairmen Gary Carr, Robert Hill and Chris Murphy represented the seller, US Federal Properties Co. (USFP).

Designed to achieve Green Globe certification, the three-story, best-in-class medical asset features modern design, efficient floor plans and abundant on-site parking. The outpatient center is ideally situated between Loop 1604 and Interstate 410 in Northwest San Antonio.

"The new San Antonio VA clinic will serve the community at a centralized location, consolidating existing services from multiple clinics. The location in an expanding and developing area with access to major employment centers made this an ideal location for the VA's new center," said Carr. "We look forward to seeing this asset and the community is serves flourish."

The property is proximate to three licensed hospitals and two planned hospital development sites. With one of the largest concentrations of military bases in the U.S. -Fort Sam Houston, Lackland Air Force Base and Randolph Air Force Base are all within 30 minutes-San Antonio is known as "Military City USA."

The San Antonio Community Based Outpatient Center is part of a 10-building portfolio comprising nine community-based outpatient centers and one mental health clinic, located across the U.S.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ending September 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 December 2021 18:36:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
06:37pNEWMARK : Announces Sale of Newly Constructed, Federally-Occupied Medical Asset in San Ant..
PU
04:37pNEWMARK : &A Promotes Eric Edmondson to Executive Vice President of Arkansas, Oklahoma and..
PU
12/21NEWMARK : Announces Sale of ±42-Acre Land Site for DSP Crossroads 538,000-Square-Foot Deve..
PU
12/21Newmark Facilitates $327 Million Sale of DreamWorks Animation Headquarters Campus in Gl..
PR
12/20NEWMARK : Team Closes Two Phoenix-Area Real Estate Sales Transactions Totaling Over $20 Mi..
PU
12/20NEWMARK GROUP, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
12/17NEWMARK : Arranges Sale of 149-Unit Trophy Multifamily Property in Urban San Antonio
PU
12/17NEWMARK : Completes $5.6 Million Sale of 50-52 Broad Street in Boston, Massachusetts
PU
12/17NEWMARK : Facilitates Sale of Three-Building Office Campus in Irvine, California
PU
12/16NEWMARK : Announces Sale of 224-Unit Multifamily Asset in Northeast San Antonio, Texas
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 2 760 M - 2 055 M
Net income 2021 741 M - 552 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,87x
Yield 2021 0,22%
Capitalization 3 510 M 3 510 M 2 613 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,27x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,19x
Nbr of Employees 4 150
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 17,89 $
Average target price 19,20 $
Spread / Average Target 7,32%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Sridhar Potineni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.145.40%3 510
CBRE GROUP, INC.71.86%35 353
KE HOLDINGS INC.-68.18%23 318
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-55.13%15 803
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED80.31%13 502
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION40.23%8 392