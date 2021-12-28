Newmark : Announces Sale of Newly Constructed, Federally-Occupied Medical Asset in San Antonio, Texas

December 27, 2021 12:00 PM

Newmark announces the sale of the San Antonio Community Based Outpatient Clinic, a Class A, built-to-suit, federally occupied building located at 9939 State Highway 151 in San Antonio, Texas. The newly completed, 226,148-square-foot property is 100% leased to the Department of Veterans Affairs ("VA") on a long-term basis.

Newmark Vice Chairmen Gary Carr, Robert Hill and Chris Murphy represented the seller, US Federal Properties Co. (USFP).

Designed to achieve Green Globe certification, the three-story, best-in-class medical asset features modern design, efficient floor plans and abundant on-site parking. The outpatient center is ideally situated between Loop 1604 and Interstate 410 in Northwest San Antonio.

"The new San Antonio VA clinic will serve the community at a centralized location, consolidating existing services from multiple clinics. The location in an expanding and developing area with access to major employment centers made this an ideal location for the VA's new center," said Carr. "We look forward to seeing this asset and the community is serves flourish."

The property is proximate to three licensed hospitals and two planned hospital development sites. With one of the largest concentrations of military bases in the U.S. -Fort Sam Houston, Lackland Air Force Base and Randolph Air Force Base are all within 30 minutes-San Antonio is known as "Military City USA."

The San Antonio Community Based Outpatient Center is part of a 10-building portfolio comprising nine community-based outpatient centers and one mental health clinic, located across the U.S.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ending September 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.