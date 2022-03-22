Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newmark Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newmark : Arranges $284 Million in Construction Financing

03/22/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 22, 2022 9:00 AM

Newmark[1], as exclusive advisor to Bay West Development and Forum Real Estate Group, announces it has secured financing for the development of The Maxwell, a 590-unit multifamily project situated on a 4.5-acre parcel in San Jose, California. Construction on the project will commence before the end of March and the first phase of units is anticipated to be delivered by the third quarter of 2024.

The Maxwell has been designed and programmed with best-in-class amenities and unit interiors that cater to the Silicon Valley tenant base. This focus on satisfying tenant needs has been the hallmark of Bay West and Forum multifamily developments resulting in best-in-market tenant retention levels. Additionally, the project is located directly adjacent to the VTA Light Rail Bascom Station, providing residents with a convenient seven-minute ride to the amenities and employment centers in both downtown San Jose and downtown Campbell.

Vice Chairman Ramsey Daya, Senior Managing Director Chris Moritz and Director Travis Bailey of Newmark's Debt & Structured Finance team helped arrange the financing on behalf of the owner. The first mortgage loan was placed with one of Australia's largest pension funds.

"The combination of The Maxwell's incredible west valley location, direct adjacency to transit, in combination with the extraordinary track record of the development team, resulted in an exceptionally competitive processes with banks, debt funds and pension funds all vying to provide the financing," said Daya. "The Maxwell is one of the largest multifamily housing projects to ever break ground in the west valley. The unique combination of scale, high-quality residences and amenities and direct access to transit make The Maxwell a one-of-a-kind project in the entire Silicon Valley."

The project is located within the South Bascom Urban Village Plan and was approved under the City of San Jose's Signature Project process. With its direct access to transit and high-profile location The Maxwell is hoping to serve as a catalyst in promoting the development of the entire urban village area.

[1] Dba Newmark Knight Frank in California

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.9 billion for the year ending December 31, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 160 offices with over 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 22 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2022 21:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
05:32pNEWMARK : Arranges $284 Million in Construction Financing
PU
05:30pS&P Revises Newmark Group Outlook to Positive From Stable on Better-Than-Expected EBITD..
MT
03:02pNEWMARK : Relocates Leasing and Capital Markets Professionals to Join Downtown Nashville O..
PU
03/21NEWMARK : Completes $7.1 Million Sale of 701 George Washington Highway in Lincoln, Rhode I..
PU
03/21NEWMARK : Completes $24 Million Sale of Multi-Tenant Industrial Park in Long Beach, Califo..
PU
03/18NEWMARK : Executes $32.5 Million Sale of Fully Leased Office Asset Adjacent to Angels Stad..
PU
03/18NEWMARK : Executes $31.5 Million Sale of Fully Leased Office Asset Adjacent to Angels Stad..
PU
03/16NEWMARK : Geopolitical Turmoil in Early 2022
PU
03/16NEWMARK : Completes Sale of 64 Beach Street and 72 Kneeland Street in Boston, Massachusett..
PU
03/15NEWMARK : Arranges Sale and Financing of 92-Unit Phoenix Value-Add Multifamily Asset
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 172 M - -
Net income 2022 260 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,1x
Yield 2022 1,53%
Capitalization 2 970 M 2 970 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,94x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 15,71 $
Average target price 18,88 $
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Sridhar Potineni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-15.99%2 970
CBRE GROUP, INC.-16.81%29 381
KE HOLDINGS INC.-39.61%14 544
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-16.02%13 295
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-14.84%11 442
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-27.94%6 296