Newmark : Arranges $520 Million Off-Market Sale of Eight-Asset Amazon-Leased Industrial Portfolio in Utah and California

June 7, 2022 9:00 AM



Newmark[1] announces it has completed the $520 million sale of an eight-asset, 1.16 million-square-foot industrial portfolio 100 percent triple net leased to Amazon and located in cities across California and Utah.



Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital MarketsKevin Shannon, Vice Chairman Alex Foshay, Executive Managing Directors Ken White, Andrew Briner, Bret Hardy, Jim Linn and Greg Galusha represented the undisclosed seller, a family office investor, in the sale of the California properties. Newmark's White represented the seller in the sale of Utah assets. The buyer was Mirae Asset Global Investments. Newmark Vice Chairman David Milestone and Senior Managing Director Brett Green arranged the acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer.



"This portfolio provides immediate scale in the warehouse distribution market, which is seeing record-breaking fundamentals" said Shannon. "This portfolio was sold off market, which in the industrial sector, is a rare opportunity for the buyer."



The portfolio totals eight buildings, with six having closed and the remaining two set to close in the next quarter. The six assets that recently closed include a 94,495-square-foot facility in Bakersfield, California; a 111,725-square-foot facility in Riverside, California; a 126,395-square-foot facility in Victorville, California; a 122,156-square-foot facility in Cathedral City, California; a 146,914-square-foot facility in American Fork, Utah and a 201,096-square-foot facility in North Salt Lake City, Utah. The properties benefit from ideal fundamentals for Amazon's last-mile distribution facilities, including proximity to ground and air transit and to population centers.



Industrial remains the top-performing property type in U.S. commercial real estate in terms of total returns and rental growth, according to Newmark Research. This has propelled investment volume up 50% year-over-year to $33.9 billion during the first quarter of 2022. Bidding for well-located distribution and warehouse product has put upward pressure on pricing, with major market pricing reaching a record $333 per square foot. Given the high levels of rental growth in recent years and high inflation, a pricing premium is often achieved on industrial properties with lower lease terms remaining so that investors can more quickly mark-to-market rents and boost returns.



[1] Dba Newmark Knight Frank in California



About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending March 31, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 6,300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.



Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.