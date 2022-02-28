Log in
Newmark : Arranges Sale and Financing of 168-Unit Phoenix-Area Multifamily Community

02/28/2022 | 05:46pm EST
February 28, 2022 9:00 AM

Newmark[1] announces it has completed the $53 million sale and $36.02 million financing of 1408 Casitas at Palm Valley, a 168-unit, value-add multifamily community located at 1408 North Central Avenue in Avondale, Arizona.

The property traded from 29th Street Capital, a privately held multifamily investment firm based in Chicago, to SAM Residential Group, a Los Angeles-based real estate developer. Newmark Senior Managing Directors Brett Polachek and Chris Canter and Executive Managing Director Brad Goff represented the seller in the transaction. Vice Chairmen Kevin Mignogna and Charlie Haggard and Vice President Peter Griesinger of Newmark's Debt and Structured Finance team helped secure the acquisition financing.

"1408 Casitas at Palm Valley is a unique, value-add multifamily asset strategically positioned within the valley's rapidly expanding Southwest Industrial and Healthcare Corridors," said Goff.

Polachek added, "In addition to the prime location, the community is perfectly positioned for a continued value-add program surrounded by an abundance of employment opportunities."

Built in 1984, 1408 Casitas at Palm Valley offers spacious casita-style and townhome-style units in a low-density, one- and two-story community. The property features a mix of one, two- and three-bedroom units with an average unit size of 929 square feet. Unit interiors feature open-concept floor plans, large private patios and yards, faux hardwood flooring, full-size washers and dryers, outdoor storage, and skylights in every unit. Property amenities include a new fitness center, cornhole/bocce ball, fire pit, swimming pool, bark park with agility course and dog washing stations, community playground, barbeque grilling stations and outdoor resident lounge with cabanas and sunning deck.

1408 Casitas at Palm Valley is situated within the exploding Southwest Valley of Metro Phoenix and is surrounded in all directions by some of the city's greatest amenities. Located at the closest major intersection of Litchfield Road and Van Buren Street and less than one mile from the I-10, the property is advantageously positioned less than five miles from the 101, and 303 freeways. The proximity to multiple freeways provides residents exceptional access to the entire metro and its diverse employment hubs. In addition, the new 22-mile extension of the Loop 202 has drastically reduced commute times for West Valley residents who work in the East Valley. The high commutability of this property offers residents a cost-effective housing option while providing efficient travel times for workers and students alike.

According to Newmark Research, 268,331 multifamily units were absorbed nationally during the third quarter of 2021, marking the highest quarterly absorption figure in history. As more workers return to the office and the cost to own single-family homes continues to rise to historic levels, rental housing is anticipated to see strong demand. The increased demand is projected to support strong levels of rent growth through the end 2022. For the 12 months ending in third quarter 2021, Phoenix experienced the highest rent growth of all major U.S. markets, with annual average effective rent growth of 12.3%.

Polachek, Canter and Goff have been extremely active as of late, completing more than $1.2 billion in sales over the past year with eight properties currently in escrow, further confirming Metro Phoenix's continued growth and quality underlying real estate fundamentals.

[1] Dba Newmark Knight Frank in California

About SAM Residential Group
SAM Residential Group, with offices in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, is part of the Drewlo Family of Companies, founded in London, Canada in 1958. Drewlo, with over 6 decades of experience, was recently awarded the Best Rental Housing Provider in Canada Award for our over-10,000 units that we developed, own, and manage with over 600 apartment professionals. SAM has a national focus in multifamily and has owned, managed, and invested in assets in Seattle MSA, California, Phoenix MSA, Denver, Salt Lake City, Jacksonville, and Greater Washington D.C. SAM has invested and partnered in over 4,200 units across the U.S. with some of the most prominent international and domestic U.S. institutional groups and families in real estate.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.9 billion for the year ending December 31, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 160 offices with over 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2022 22:42:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
