  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Newmark Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-01-12 pm EST
8.790 USD   +2.57%
05:50pNewmark : Arranges Sale of $131 Million, 13-Property Medical Office Portfolio
PU
01/10Newmark Appoints Chris Carver as Head of Asia-Pacific for its Valuation & Advisory Practice
PR
01/10Newmark Group, Inc. Appoints Chris Carver as Executive Managing Director and Head of Asia-Pacific for Its Valuation & Advisory Practice
CI
Newmark : Arranges Sale of $131 Million, 13-Property Medical Office Portfolio

01/12/2023 | 05:50pm EST
January 11, 2023 11:00 AM

Newmark announces the $131 million sale of a 13-property, approximately 300,000-square-foot medical office building portfolio located in eight states. Newmark Executive Managing Director Ben Appel and Senior Managing Directors Jay Miele, Michael Greeley and John Nero of Newmark's Healthcare Capital Markets group represented the seller, an affiliate of Montecito Medical, and procured the buyer, an institutional core fund.

"The buyer, seller and lender-who all executed flawlessly in the current environment-deserve a lot of credit in getting this transaction done," said Appel. "These properties will be great additions to the investor's portfolio."

The portfolio comprises 13 outpatient medical office buildings and ambulatory surgery centers located mostly in the southern United States in growth submarkets. The portfolio is 100% leased to a mix of leading investment-grade health systems and dominant physician networks in practice areas, including general surgery, spine care, orthopedics, women's care, diagnostics and comprehensive multi-specialty services.

"These premier assets are premiere examples of the flight-to-quality trend we are witnessing among investors in the medical office building sector today," said Miele. "This portfolio is among the most notable trades in 2022."

About Montecito Medical
Montecito Medical is one of the nation's largest privately held companies specializing in healthcare-related real estate acquisitions and funding the development of medical real estate. Montecito is a leading resource for both medical real estate owners and healthcare providers seeking to monetize or expand their holdings. Since 2006, it has completed transactions across the United States involving more than $5 billion in medical real estate. Headquartered in Nashville, TN, Montecito has been named as a "key influencer in healthcare real estate" by GlobeSt.com and the editors of Real Estate Forum. For more information about Montecito Medical, please visit www.montecitomac.com.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of approximately $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 180 offices with nearly 6,700 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 22:49:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 776 M - -
Net income 2022 131 M - -
Net Debt 2022 811 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,0x
Yield 2022 1,17%
Capitalization 1 473 M 1 473 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,82x
EV / Sales 2023 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 5 200
Free-Float 62,5%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,57 $
Average target price 9,75 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Sridhar Potineni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.7.53%1 473
CBRE GROUP, INC.7.50%26 221
KE HOLDINGS INC.30.16%22 716
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED0.54%14 288
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.31.59%9 985
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED8.82%8 231