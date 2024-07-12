July 11, 2024 12:00 PM



Newmark announces it has arranged the sale of 90 Mountain View I, a three-story 91,082 square-foot, Class A office and medical office project located at 9977 North 90th Street in Scottsdale, Arizona, a submarket of Phoenix. The asset sold for $11,000,000.



Newmark Executive Managing Directors Barry Gabel, Chris Marchildon and CJ Osbrink represented the seller, Regent Properties[BG1] .



"The sale of 90 Mountain View I is a testament to the strength and resilience of the office and medical office market in Metropolitan Phoenix," said Gabel. "We continue to see robust demand for well-located, high-quality office and medical office properties. This transaction highlights the confidence investors have in the long-term growth and stability of this region."



Located in the vibrant "Scottsdale Cure Corridor," 90 Mountain View I is a LEED and Energy Star Certified property and is within walking distance of the 427-bed HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center. The property was 86% leased at the time of sale.



Built in 2000 and situated on a 3.32-acre site, the property offers abundant parking at 4.33 spaces per 1,000 square feet in subterranean, surface and in an adjacent parking structure.



