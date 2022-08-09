Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newmark Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
08/09/2022
10.61 USD   -1.12%
05:27pNEWMARK : Arranges Sale of Net-Leased Medical Office Building in Los Angeles' Eagle Rock Neighborhood for $18.25 Million
PU
05:27pNEWMARK : Arranges Sale of Transit-Oriented Multifamily Development Site in Washington's BelRed Corridor
PU
08/08NEWMARK GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Newmark : Arranges Sale of Net-Leased Medical Office Building in Los Angeles' Eagle Rock Neighborhood for $18.25 Million

08/09/2022 | 05:27pm EDT
August 9, 2022 9:00 AM

Newmark[1] announces the sale of a single-tenant net-leased medical office building in the Eagle Rock neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Leased by Adventist Health Glendale since 2003, the critical outpatient facility is located one mile from Adventist Health Glendale hospital.

Newmark Vice Chairmen Sean Fulp and Bill Bauman, Executive Managing Director Kyle Miller, Managing Directors Mark Schuessler and Ryan Plummer represented the seller, Eastern Real Estate LLC and Atlas Capital Group. The buyer was LaSalle Investment Management.

The building sits adjacent to Eagle Rock Plaza, a 460,000-square-foot regional shopping center at the convergence of the 134 and 2 Freeways. This marquis project is being redeveloped by Eastern Real Estate and Atlas Capital Group and will be anchored by a flagship Target as well as a diverse mix of best-in-class retail, grocery, fitness and restaurant operators.

"Despite rising interest rates and lower transaction activity, medical office continues to outperform other product types. The bidder pools are just as large as they were in 2021 and pricing hasn't changed all that much," said Fulp.

Bauman added, "2560 Colorado's medical office use compliments the greater Eagle Rock Plaza perfectly. Upon completion of the redevelopment, Eagle Rock Plaza will be one of the premier regional shopping centers in Los Angeles,"

Located at 2560 Colorado Blvd., the 19,777-square-foot property is situated at a signalized intersection and benefits from its proximity to the 515-bed Adventist Health Glendale hospital, the largest medical center serving the San Fernando Valley and the dominant medical demand driver in the Glendale submarket. Adventist Health operates a physical therapy and wellness center that directly receives long-term patients as an outpatient facility for the Adventist Health Glendale hospital.

[1] Dba Newmark Knight Frank in California

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.2 billion for the twelve months ending June 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with over 6,500 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 21:20:54 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
