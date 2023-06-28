Newmark[2] announces the $36.3 million sale of 200 and 201 E. Sandpointe, a multifamily redevelopment opportunity in Santa Ana, California.

Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital MarketsKevin Shannon, Executive Managing Directors Paul Jones and Ken White, Senior Managing Director Chris Benton, Managing Director Anthony Muhlstein and Director Brandon White represented the undisclosed seller. The buyer was Watermarke Properties.

"The Sandpointe portfolio was an attractive covered land play in the heart of the Greater Airport Area," said Jones. "Our team received strong interest from a wide range of buyers and capital sources. The existing office buildings offered attractive in-place cash flow, while the buyer secures entitlements for a new multifamily phased development."

Situated on 8.3 acres, the current portfolio includes a two-building, eight-story office structure with a garage and surface parking. Multifamily redevelopment potential exists for: the surface parking lot; one office building in combination with the parking lot; or a scrape of the entire site.

"Sandpointe is yet another example of re-adaptive use of older office campuses," said Shannon. "The weight of capital for multifamily development in Orange County especially remains strong, which created a competitive process."

The portfolio is part of the Hutton Centre master-planned development, a walkable, live-work-play community within the South Coast metro. The project is proximate to several arterial freeways, including the SR-55, I-405, SR-73 and I-5, providing easy access to Orange County's primary employment nodes.

According to Newmark Research, developers are conscious of the oversupply of office space in the Orange County market, prompting some to convert or scrape existing plans entirely. Applicable properties are undergoing redevelopment plays for multifamily, life science or industrial use to attract opportunistic buyers. In the first quarter of 2023, three of the largest office sales were earmarked for future conversions.

[1] Dba Newmark Knight Frank in California

[2] Brokered by the Newmark team

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2022, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. As of March 31, 2023, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 170 offices with approximately 7,300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.