Newmark : Completes $129 Million Sale of 225 & 235 Presidential Way in Woburn, Massachusetts

02/10/2022 | 11:53am EST
February 10, 2022 9:30 AM

Newmark announces the $129 million sale of 225 & 235 Presidential Way, a two-building trophy office/research campus occupied by Raytheon Technologies and located in the suburban Boston community of Woburn, Massachusetts. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital MarketsRobert Griffin, Vice Chairman Edward Maher, Executive Managing Director Matthew Pullen and Managing Director Samantha Hallowell of the firm's Boston Capital Markets Group represented the seller, Piedmont Office Realty Trust, and procured the buyer. Newmark Senior Financial Analyst William Sleeper provided financial analysis support.

Comprising 440,130 square feet in two interconnected buildings, 225 & 235 Presidential Way hosts essential support functions for one of Raytheon Technologies' four business segments-Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

"225 & 235 Presidential Way benefits from tenured tenancy with Raytheon Technologies having been located on site since 2004," said Maher. "The institutional-quality campus is fully customized to its requirements, featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure, highly visible signage overlooking Interstate 93 and on-site amenities including a fitness center, full-service cafeteria, conference/meeting facilities and two structured parking garages."

In addition to its access to Interstate 93, 225 & 235 Presidential Way is located just two miles north of Interstate 95, adjacent to the Anderson/Woburn Transportation Center, 15 minutes from Boston and the New Hampshire border and 20 minutes from Raytheon Technologies' global corporate headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ending September 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 10 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2022 16:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
