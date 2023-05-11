Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newmark Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:01:02 2023-05-11 pm EDT
5.295 USD   +1.24%
02:44pNewmark : Completes $18.3 Million Sale of Multifamily Development in Los Angeles' South Bay Submarket
PU
05/09Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Newmark Group to $5.50 From $6.25, Maintains Sell Rating
MT
05/08Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Price Target on Newmark Group to $7 From $8, Maintains Market Perform Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newmark : Completes $18.3 Million Sale of Multifamily Development in Los Angeles' South Bay Submarket

05/11/2023 | 02:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 11, 2023 9:00 AM

Newmark[1] announces it has completed the $18.3 million sale of Del Amo Village, a multifamily development site located in Torrance, California, within Los Angeles County's South Bay submarket. Situated on 2.8 acres, Del Amo Village's development plan includes entitlements for 200 market-rate units.

Newmark Co-Head, U.S. Capital MarketsKevin Shannon, Executive Managing Director Ken White, Senior Managing Directors Chris Benton and Michael Moore and Managing Director Anthony Muhlstein represented the sellers - PCCP, LaCaze, Muller Company, Bentall GreenOak. The buyer was Legacy Partners.

"Del Amo Village presented investors with an extraordinary opportunity to execute a new development strategy in one of the South Bay's most supply-constrained submarkets," said Benton. "There has not been multifamily development of this scale and quality in the South Bay in the past 30 years, and with current demand for housing in Southern California, Del Amo Village received high investor interest."

Shannon added, "This is an exceptional multifamily site with incredible amenity access. The project should perform well given the pent-up demand for housing in the Torrance market."

Located at 1844 Plaza del Amo, Del Amo Village is directly adjacent to numerous restaurants, banks and retail amenities, including the newly renovated Del Amo Fashion Center which attracts 20 million people per year. Over three million people live within 20 minutes of Del Amo Village. Upon completion, the project will be a part of South Bay's premier live-work-play destination.

The South Bay market is bounded by two of the premier real estate markets in the United States, with West Los Angeles to the north and Orange County to the south. Additionally, the South Bay is easily accessible to key regional business centers in West Los Angeles, Downtown Los Angeles and Hollywood by way of the San Diego (I-405), Century (I-105), Long Beach (I-710), Artesia (SR-91) and Harbor (I-110) freeways.

[1] Dba Newmark Knight Frank in California

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2022, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. As of March 31, 2023, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 170 offices with approximately 7,300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 11 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2023 18:43:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
02:44pNewmark : Completes $18.3 Million Sale of Multifamily Development in Los Angeles' South Ba..
PU
05/09Goldman Sachs Adjusts Price Target on Newmark Group to $5.50 From $6.25, Maintains Sell..
MT
05/08Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims Price Target on Newmark Group to $7 From $8, Maintains Ma..
MT
05/08Piper Sandler Adjusts Newmark Group's Price Target to $6.50 From $9, Keeps Neutral Rati..
MT
05/08Raymond James Trims Price Target on Newmark Group to $8 From $10, Maintains Outperform ..
MT
05/05Transcript : Newmark Group, Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 05, 2023
CI
05/05Newmark Group's Q1 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Fall; Full-Year 2023 Revenue Outlook Main..
MT
05/05Newmark Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
05/05Newmark Group, Inc. Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
CI
05/05Newmark Group, Inc. Declares Qualified Quarterly Dividend, Payable on May 26, 2023
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 2 475 M - -
Net income 2023 105 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 11,4x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 909 M 909 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,83x
EV / Sales 2024 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 61,9%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 5,23 $
Average target price 7,00 $
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Sridhar Potineni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-34.38%909
CBRE GROUP, INC.-4.09%22 395
KE HOLDINGS INC.15.19%20 226
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED2.16%14 597
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.49.38%11 026
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-14.05%6 543
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer