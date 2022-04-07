Log in
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  04/07 03:23:09 pm EDT
13.99 USD   -3.88%
02:53pNEWMARK : Completes $32 Million Sale of 690 Canton Street in Westwood, Massachusetts
PU
11:37aNewmark Group Buys McCall & Almy for Undisclosed Sum
MT
11:01aNewmark Acquires Esteemed Boston-Based Firm McCall & Almy
PR
Newmark : Completes $32 Million Sale of 690 Canton Street in Westwood, Massachusetts

04/07/2022 | 02:53pm EDT
April 7, 2022 12:00 PM

Newmark announces the $32 million sale of 690 Canton Street, an office building with life science conversion potential in the suburban Boston community of Westwood, Massachusetts. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital MarketsRobert Griffin, Vice Chairman Edward Maher, Executive Managing Director Matthew Pullen and Managing Director Samantha Hallowell of the firm's Boston Capital Markets Group represented the seller, L&B Realty Advisors, and procured the buyer, a joint venture between Outshine Properties and Jadian Capital. Senior Financial Analyst William Sleeper provided financial analysis support. Additionally, Newmark's Boston Debt & Structured Finance Group arranged financing for the transaction with J.P. Morgan.

Totaling 164,695 square feet across four stories, 690 Canton Street is presently 73% leased to seven tenants. The asset features reusable in-place infrastructure for laboratory tenants with 13' floor-to-floor heights and basement-level support spaces, including a loading dock and mechanical and electrical rooms.

"690 Canton Street benefits from a highly-desirable location just 20 miles from Boston along the region's coveted Route 128 corridor," said Hallowell. "Consequently, it is surrounded by a fast-growing, synergistic cluster of new life science, biomanufacturing and R&D developments."

690 Canton Street is situated adjacent to University Station, a two million-square-foot mixed-use complex featuring shopping, dining, office, residential, hotel and medical components. The asset also benefits from a transit-oriented location with walkability to the Route 128 MBTA/Amtrak train station and swift vehicular access to Interstates 95 (Route 128) and 93.

About Newmark
 Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.9 billion for the year ending December 31, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 160 offices with over 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 18:52:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
