Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newmark Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/03 04:00:00 pm EDT
10.31 USD   -4.54%
03:32pNEWMARK : Completes $39.8 Million Sale of Office to Industrial Conversion Property in Los Angeles' South Bay Market
PU
06/02NEWMARK : Arranges Sale of 309-Unit Value-Add Multifamily Property in Northeast San Antonio
PU
06/01NEWMARK : Completes Sale of RSF Industrial Portfolio in Suburban Boston, Massachusetts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newmark : Completes $39.8 Million Sale of Office to Industrial Conversion Property in Los Angeles' South Bay Market

06/03/2022 | 03:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

June 3, 2022 9:00 AM

Newmark[1] announces that it has arranged the $39.8 million sale of a 5.37-acre industrial redevelopment opportunity located at 19401 S. Vermont Avenue in the infill South Bay submarket of Los Angeles, which continues to be one of the most supply-constrained industrial markets in the U.S.

Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon, Senior Managing Director Scott Schumacher and Executive Managing Director Ken White represented the seller, Harbor Gateway LLC, along with industrial specialists Executive Managing Directors Bret Hardy, Jim Linn and Andrew Briner, Vice Chairman John McMillan and Managing Director Danny Williams. The buyer was Atlas Capital.

"Given the industrial zoning and immediate access to the multiple major freeways, the offering represents an excellent opportunity to redevelop the existing, older office project into a Class A industrial product in the highly desirable Torrance submarket once short-term existing leases expire." said Shannon.

Schumacher added, "With Los Angeles industrial rents for Class A product increasing over 60% these last four quarters, industrial land values have really exploded while opportunities for new development remain scarce."

The property, which is zoned M3-1 with maximum buildable floor area ratio, is currently comprised of 12 office buildings, totaling 94,113 square feet. The location is coveted for its proximity to two of the busiest seaports in North America and LAX, the fourth ranked airport in the U.S. for cargo volume, as well as its immediate access to the 105,110, 710, 405 and 91 Freeways.

Office to industrial conversions continues to be an accelerating, yet niche, trend, according to Newmark Research. This trend quantified at least 49 projects converted nationwide since 2018 with 2.1 million square feet of office space converted in Los Angeles between 2018-2021. New construction in Los Angeles remains the primary vehicle to satisfy tenant demand in a market where vacancy is below 1.0%.

About Newmark
 Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending March 31, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 6,300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

[1] Dba Newmark Knight Frank in California

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 03 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2022 19:31:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
03:32pNEWMARK : Completes $39.8 Million Sale of Office to Industrial Conversion Property in Los ..
PU
06/02NEWMARK : Arranges Sale of 309-Unit Value-Add Multifamily Property in Northeast San Antoni..
PU
06/01NEWMARK : Completes Sale of RSF Industrial Portfolio in Suburban Boston, Massachusetts
PU
06/01NEWMARK : Global Corporate Services Awarded Second-Term, Multi-Service Outsourcing Contrac..
PU
06/01NEWMARK : Promotes Edward Maher to Executive Vice Chairman and Co-Head of Boston Capital M..
PU
05/31Newmark Group Participated in the KBW Virtual Real Estate Finance & Technology Conferen..
PR
05/27NEWMARK : Represents Los Angeles' Iconic Fine Arts Building in 38,000-Square-Foot Lease to..
PU
05/27NEWMARK : Completes Sale of Office Building in Palo Alto, California for Nearly $40 Millio..
PU
05/27NEWMARK : Completes $6.25 Million Sale of Multi-Tenant Phoenix Shopping Center
PU
05/26INSIDER BUY : Newmark Group
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 054 M - -
Net income 2022 142 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,2x
Yield 2022 1,67%
Capitalization 1 994 M 1 994 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,07x
EV / Sales 2023 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 4 261
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 10,80 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 43,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Sridhar Potineni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-42.25%1 994
CBRE GROUP, INC.-23.98%26 398
KE HOLDINGS INC.-26.94%18 587
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED14.08%14 431
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-33.35%10 229
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-30.34%9 681