Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newmark Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:25 2022-07-11 pm EDT
10.07 USD   +2.08%
07/07NEWMARK : Announces Sale of 381,000-Square-Foot Wisconsin Industrial Property
PU
06/28NEWMARK : Secures Office and Retail Leases at New Mixed-Use Development in Scottsdale, Arizona
PU
06/28NEWMARK : Arranges 741,923-Square-Foot Industrial Lease at Wixom Assembly Park
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newmark : Completes Sale of 100 Rustcraft Road in Dedham, Massachusetts

07/11/2022 | 12:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

July 11, 2022 9:00 AM

Newmark announces the sale of 100 Rustcraft Road, a flex, R&D and laboratory asset located in the suburban Boston community of Dedham, Massachusetts. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Robert Griffin, Executive Vice Chairman Edward Maher, Vice Chairman Matthew Pullen and Managing Director Samantha Hallowell of the firm's Boston Capital Markets Group represented the seller, RJ Kelly and Independencia Asset Management, and procured the buyer, Invesco Real Estate, a global real estate investment manager.

Totaling 422,117 square feet, 100 Rustcraft Road is presently 100% leased to a diverse rent roll anchored by General Dynamics and the American Red Cross. The asset features highly desirable and reusable infrastructure including multiple entrances, loading docks and drive-in doors plus 13' to 26' clear heights and abundant parking capacity.

"As a single-story building with flexible infrastructure on a 53-acre site just 20 miles outside of Boston, 100 Rustcraft Road is an irreplaceable asset with exceptional functionality for a variety of uses," said Pullen. "The asset is well positioned to benefit from the region's favorable flex sector fundamentals as R&D, life science and industrial tenant requirements continue to converge."

100 Rustcraft Road is located directly behind an expansive mixed-use complex known as Legacy Place, off the coveted Interstate 95/Route 128 highway corridor and along an MBTA commuter rail route offering direct access to Boston.

Newmark Senior Financial Analyst William Sleeper provided financial analysis support for the transaction.

About RJ Kelly
R.J. Kelly Co., Inc. (RJK) is a vertically integrated owner and developer focused on providing agile, flexible, and creative real estate solutions. Since inception they have developed over 20 million sf throughout New England and currently manage approximately 10 million sf of CRE (~$2.5 billion AUM) for their own account and that of select partners, clients, and tenants throughout the region. With a 70+ year track record, their clients' needs and best interests always come first. They utilize local expertise to best leverage their platform and relationships for the benefit of all across land, office, R&D/flex, industrial, retail, mixed-use, and self-storage investments. For more information, visit rjkelly.com.

About Independencia Asset Management
Independencia Asset Management LLC ("IAM") is a real estate asset management firm headquartered in Miami with additional offices in Boston and Denver. Since incorporating in US in 2004, IAM has invested over $4B worth of real estate assets, more than 18 million square feet of core-plus and value-add office, retail, industrial and multi-family assets in 24 states with thirteen different local operating partners. IAM current portfolio consists of approximately $2.0B of assets under management.

About Invesco Real Estate
Invesco Real Estate is a global leader in the real estate investment management business with $92.0 billion in real estate assets under management, 592 employees and 21 regional offices across the U.S., Europe and Asia (as of March 31, 2022). Invesco Real Estate was established in 1983 and today invests across the risk return spectrum, from core to opportunistic; in equity and debt; listed and direct; locally and globally. Invesco Real Estate is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. Invesco Ltd. is an independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. NYSE: IVZ; http://www.invesco.com.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending March 31, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 6,300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 16:43:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
07/07NEWMARK : Announces Sale of 381,000-Square-Foot Wisconsin Industrial Property
PU
06/28NEWMARK : Secures Office and Retail Leases at New Mixed-Use Development in Scottsdale, Ari..
PU
06/28NEWMARK : Arranges 741,923-Square-Foot Industrial Lease at Wixom Assembly Park
PU
06/28NEWMARK : Brings on Tenant Representation Expert Susan Arledge as Senior Managing Director..
PU
06/28Barings Acquires Bay Area Life Science Portfolio
PR
06/27NEWMARK : Advises on Sale of Iconic Waterfront Office Building, Known as The Lake Union Bu..
PU
06/27Newmark Ranks #1 on LinkedIn's 'Top Companies in Real Estate' List
PR
06/24NEWMARK GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGS : NMRK) added to Russell 2000 Value Index
CI
06/24NEWMARK GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGS : NMRK) added to Russell 3000 Value Index
CI
06/24NEWMARK GROUP, INC.(NASDAQGS : NMRK) added to Russell 3000E Value Index
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 054 M - -
Net income 2022 142 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 285 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 13,0x
Yield 2022 1,83%
Capitalization 1 820 M 1 820 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,02x
EV / Sales 2023 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 4 261
Free-Float 46,6%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,86 $
Average target price 15,50 $
Spread / Average Target 57,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Sridhar Potineni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-47.27%1 820
CBRE GROUP, INC.-30.10%24 273
KE HOLDINGS INC.-16.95%21 128
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED12.90%14 103
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-43.56%8 654
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-35.23%8 654