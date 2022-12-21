Advanced search
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
2022-12-21
8.000 USD   +1.91%
Newmark : Completes Sale of 52,000-Square-Foot Mixed-Use Property in San Ramon, California
PU
10:01aNewmark Introduces National Single Family Rental Group
PR
12/19Newmark : Valuation & Advisory Launches Litigation Support & Consulting Practice
PU
Newmark : Completes Sale of 52,000-Square-Foot Mixed-Use Property in San Ramon, California

12/21/2022 | 05:23pm EST
December 19, 2022 9:00 AM

Newmark[1] announces it has completed the sale of 2551 San Ramon Valley, a 52,149-square-foot, mixed-use property in the heart of the Tri-Valley. The property was 90% leased at the time of sale to a diverse mix of office and retail tenants.

Newmark Executive Vice Chairman and President, Western Region Capital MarketsSteven Golubchik, Vice Chairman Edmund Najera, Senior Managing Director Jonathan Schaeflerand Director Darren Hollak facilitated the transaction. Vice Chairman Nicholas Bicardo advised on the retail component of the sale. The buyer was University Avenue Partners.

"2251 San Ramon Valley provides the investor with the rare opportunity to acquire a stabilized mixed-use property in the heart of the Tri-Valley, that is surrounded by a growing single and multi-family housing base," said Golubchik.

"San Ramon has long been a highly sought-after real estate market and a wonderful community. We are excited to follow up our recent purchase in Pleasanton and increase our presence within the East Bay as we continue to expand our retail property portfolio," said Don Tepman, Managing Partner of University Avenue Partners.

The property is prominently situated at the intersection of Norris Canyon Road and San Ramon Valley Road, providing visibility to traffic along one of the region's major thoroughfares. The property is a short drive to 680 Freeway, offering connectivity to the greater Tri-Valley Region, and is also located steps from Bishop Ranch, the region's master planned community and economic hub.

Historically, the Tri-Valley office and R&D market has been driven by large tenant activity, and this was indeed the case in the third quarter of 2022. Two headlining transactions drove the market, with Chevron and Sunset Development announcing the consummation of a ±400,000-square-foot lease at BR2600, and Unchained Labs finalizing a headquarters relocation of ±123,750 square feet. These two deals drove a positive absorption of 517,953 square feet for the quarter, dropping the availability rate by 177 basis points to 16.1%, according to Newmark Research.

[1] Dba Newmark Knight Frank in California

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of approximately $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 180 offices with nearly 6,700 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 19 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 22:18:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
