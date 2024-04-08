April 8, 2024 1:00 PM



Newmark announces it has completed the sale of the North Dallas Infill Portfolio, a four-building, 627,303-square-foot industrial portfolio located within the Northwest Dallas submarket. The portfolio was 100% leased to 13 tenants at the time of sale.



Newmark Vice Chairmen Dustin Volz and Stephen Bailey , Senior Managing Director Dom Espinosa , Managing Director Zach Riebe and Associates Taylor Hare and Chloie Mercer represented the seller, AEW Capital Management. The buyer was Forefront Commercial Real Estate.



"The North Dallas Infill Portfolio's full occupancy, near-term upside potential and attractive basis make it a prime investment with strong potential for growth," said Volz. "This deal signifies a positive trend in increased investment activity, reflecting both the property's appeal and the market's stability. We were lucky to pair a strong buyer with a highly regarded institutional seller, AEW.



The North Dallas Infill Portfolio spans three prime locations, including 1135 & 1215 Crowley Dr in Carrolton, 4415-4585 Simonton in Farmers Branch and 4040-4130 Lindbergh in Addison. Built between 1970 and 1979, the portfolio offers highly-functional shallow-bay industrial spaces with flexible single- and multi-tenant building configurations, allowing new ownership the opportunity for customization. Building features include 22'-24' clear heights, front/side load configuration, 76 total dock high doors and over 77,000 total square feet of office space.



Dispersed across the Northwest Dallas industrial submarket, each property provides excellent last-mile connectivity and desirable freeway visibility, with ease of access to major employment and population centers in Dallas and Fort Worth.



Demand continues to remain positive for industrial space in the Dallas-Fort Worth market. According to Newmark Research , the market realized 4.7 MSF of positive absorption in the fourth quarter of 2023, bringing year-to-date totals to 30.5 MSF.



About AEW Capital Management

For over 40 years, AEW Capital Management, L.P. (AEW) has provided real estate investment management services to investors worldwide. As one of the world's largest real estate investment advisors, AEW and its affiliates manage $87.5 billion in private real estate equity, debt and listed securities across North America, Europe and Asia (as of December 31, 2023). Grounded in research and experienced in the complexities of the real estate and capital markets, AEW actively manages portfolios in both the public and private property markets and across the risk/return spectrum. AEW and its affiliates have offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Denver, London, Paris, Hong Kong, Seoul, Singapore, Sydney and Tokyo, as well as additional offices in eight European cities. For more information, please visit www.aew.com .



As of December 31, 2023. AEW includes (i) AEW Capital Management, L.P. and its subsidiaries and (ii) affiliated company AEW Europe SA and its subsidiaries. AEW Europe SA and AEW Capital Management, L.P. are commonly owned by Natixis Investment Managers and operate independently from each other. Total AEW AUM of $87.5 billion includes $39.9 billion in assets managed by AEW Europe SA and its affiliates, $5.8 billion in regulatory assets under management of AEW Capital Management, L.P., and $41.8 billion in assets for which AEW Capital Management, L.P. and its affiliates provide (i) investment management services to a fund or other vehicle that is not primarily investing in securities (e.g., real estate), (ii) non-discretionary investment advisory services (e.g., model portfolios) or (iii) fund management services that do not include providing investment advice.



About Forefront Commercial Real Estate

Forefront Commercial Real Estate is a privately owned commercial real estate company that focuses on the development and acquisition of industrial buildings in the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex and southwest United States. The principals of Forefront have over 75 years of comprehensive real estate investment, development, and operational experience. Pairing the team's experience and relationships with a nimble, well-capitalized platform, Forefront seeks to create significant value for its clients and partners. To learn more, visit www.forefront-re.com .



About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2023, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.5 billion. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operated from approximately 170 offices with 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark .



Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

