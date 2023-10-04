October 4, 2023 9:00 AM



Newmark[1] announces it has completed the sale of Pacific Pearl, a newly developed, ethnic grocery-anchored shopping and community center in Pleasanton, California. The property traded for an undisclosed amount.

Newmark Vice Chairmen Nicholas Bicardo and Bill Bauman, Executive Managing Director Kyle Miller and Associate Director Cheyne Bloch facilitated the transaction.

"We have seen significant capital formation around ethnic grocery-anchored retail assets on the West Coast over the past five years from both institutional and private family offices," said Bicardo. "The targeted market that ethnic grocers serve allows them to compete in a lane outside of the other larger format grocery operators, resulting in higher sales volumes for the grocer and the balance of the shopping center."

Developed in 2018, Pacific Pearl is comprised of 110,511 square feet and is anchored by 99 Ranch Market, the largest Chinese and Pan-Asian supermarket in the country. Curated by a dynamic mix of Asian-themed retailers, Pacific Pearl is home to 85 Degrees Bakery, Mochinut, Kura Sushi and Bonchon Chicken, as well as other specialty retail and services. The property is shadow-anchored by the San Francisco Premium Outlets, which draws more than 6.5 million visitors annually.

Situated in the heart of the Tri-Valley, Pacific Pearl is surrounded by a trade area population exceeding 195,000 people with an average annual household income of $180,305 within a five-mile radius. While Pacific Pearl draws customers from over 35 miles away, the immediate area is surrounded by a dense collection of housing communities, employers and retail shops.

Institutional and private buyers have a clear appetite for retail, based on sales volume changes from 2019 to 2022 across California's major commercial property segments, according to Newmark Research. Statewide retail sales were up 23.1% over this period, vastly outpacing multifamily, industrial, hospitality and office.[2]

