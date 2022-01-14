Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newmark Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newmark : Completes Sale of Modera Marshfield in South Shore of Suburban Boston, Massachusetts

01/14/2022 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

January 12, 2022 8:30 AM

Newmark announces the sale of Modera Marshfield, a 248-unit, trophy-quality apartment community located in the South Shore region of suburban Boston, Massachusetts. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Robert Griffin, Executive Managing Director Michael Byrne, Managing Director Thomas Greeley, Director Devlin Man and Associate Casey Griffin of the firm's Boston Capital Markets Group represented the seller, Mill Creek Residential Trust and CrossHarbor Capital Partners, and procured the buyer, TA Realty.

Delivered in 2021, Modera Marshfield features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment units, including 35 unique townhomes, complemented by an impressive roster of amenities. These include a resort-style pool, multiple outdoor dining and lounge areas, a club-quality fitness center and convenient work-from-home spaces. The asset has undergone a highly successful initial lease-up, recently cresting 90% leased.

"Congratulations to our clients, Mill Creek Residential and CrossHarbor Capital Partners, on a perfectly executed development and disposition," said Greeley. "The exceptionally strong investor interest in the asset was a testament to its unmatched quality and we commend our buyer, TA Realty, on a smooth and successful acquisition."

Modera Marshfield is situated directly off Route 3, providing exceptional access to all that the South Shore has to offer-scenic beaches, waterfront shopping and dining amenities and connectivity to a variety of regional employment hubs. The asset further benefits from the South Shore's affluent demographics and connectivity to Boston, which is just 30 miles away.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.5 billion for the trailing twelve months ending September 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 January 2022 22:44:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
05:46pNEWMARK : Completes Sale of Modera Marshfield in South Shore of Suburban Boston, Massachus..
PU
01/13NEWMARK : Facilitates Sale of Shopping Center in West Los Angeles' Brentwood for $30 Milli..
PU
01/13NEWMARK : Awarded Leasing for New Class A Industrial Development in Greater Boise, Idaho
PU
01/13NEWMARK : &A Promotes Roger Land to Senior Managing Director and Co-Leader of Retail Petro..
PU
01/11NEWMARK : Advises Ryan Companies on the Sale of National 11-Property Medical Office Portfo..
PU
01/11NEWMARK : Represents 126,596-Square-Foot New Office/Lab Lease in Texas' Las Colinas Submar..
PU
01/11Newmark Completes $815 Million Sale of Charles Park in Cambridge, Massachusetts
PR
01/11Extra Space Storage Sells 16 Self-Storage Properties to Rosewood Property
MT
01/06NEWMARK : Represents Medical Device Company in Acquisition of Flex Office Building Campus ..
PU
01/06NEWMARK : Completes Sale of 23 Single-Tenant Net Leased Properties in December 2021
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 760 M - -
Net income 2021 741 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 5,50x
Yield 2021 0,24%
Capitalization 3 288 M 3 288 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,19x
Capi. / Sales 2022 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 4 150
Free-Float 79,8%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 16,76 $
Average target price 19,20 $
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Sridhar Potineni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-10.37%3 288
CBRE GROUP, INC.-2.61%34 661
KE HOLDINGS INC.4.82%25 116
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-10.37%14 366
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-2.56%13 168
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-14.26%7 500