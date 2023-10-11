October 11, 2023 9:00 AM

Newmark[1] is pleased to announce the hiring of Connor Reeves, SIOR as Senior Managing Director. Reeves will be based in the El Segundo, California office and will team with Vice Chairman John McMillan and Executive Managing Directors Jeff Sanita and Danny Williams.

"Connor has solidified his reputation as one of the foremost industrial market experts in the Mid-Counties submarket of Los Angeles," said McMillan. "His expertise and market acumen will undoubtedly contribute to our ongoing success and further strengthen our market presence and intelligence. We are excited to welcome Connor to our team."

With an extensive track record in tenant representation, Reeves has facilitated industrial transactions spanning the U.S., including markets such as Chicago, Boston, Phoenix, Dallas and Las Vegas. Previously, Reeves served as Vice President for Colliers.

"Connor's appointment reinforces Newmark's commitment to attracting and investing in top industry talent," said Nick DiPaolo, Executive Vice President & Market Leader of Newmark's Los Angeles region. "His impressive accomplishments and deep market knowledge will enhance our ability to provide unparalleled service to our clients."

The McMillan team, consistently recognized as top producers within the industry and Newmark's industrial division, has completed 1,566 transactions totaling more than $6.3 billion since the inception of their team.

[1] Dba Newmark Knight Frank in California

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2022, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. As of June 30, 2023, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with over 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.