Newmark : Elevates Sean Moynihan to Southeast Market Leader

October 18, 2021 3:00 PM

Newmark announces the promotion of Sean Moynihan, to Executive Vice President, Regional Managing Director and Southeast Market Leader. Moynihan, who is based in Atlanta, will oversee Newmark's strategic management throughout the Southeast, working to drive the platform's strategy and enhanced service offerings in the region. Moynihan's responsibilities have been extended to include the Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee markets, in addition to Atlanta.

"Sean has become an influential part of our organization, helping to lead Newmark's growth in the Atlanta market and the surrounding region," said Newmark Chief Revenue Officer Lou Alvarado. "As our platform continues to attract top talent and new clients, we're happy to have Sean at the helm, bolstering every aspect of our operations in the increasingly active Southeast markets."

Moynihan, a 20-year industry veteran, most recently led the company's Atlanta office as Executive Vice President, responsible for revenue growth, profitability, client relations, industry recruitment and business development. His tenure at Newmark also includes a team leadership and tenant advisory role.

"It's exciting to accept this expanded leadership position at Newmark, where I have honed my commercial real estate expertise alongside some of the industry's leading experts," said Sean. "I'm eager to continue our upward trajectory in the Southeast, providing best-in-class service across asset classes while introducing new product and service offerings that drive value for our clients."

In addition to his experience at Newmark, Moynihan served as a principal at Avison Young, where he focused primarily as a tenant advisor, assisting companies with the strategic, operational and cultural impact of their real estate. He is also a former professional soccer player and has served as a professional youth soccer coach in New Jersey and Georgia.

