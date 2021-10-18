Newmark : Elevates Sean Moynihan to Southeast Market Leader

Log in
October 18, 2021 3:00 PM

Newmark announces the promotion of Sean Moynihan, to Executive Vice President, Regional Managing Director and Southeast Market Leader. Moynihan, who is based in Atlanta, will oversee Newmark's strategic management throughout the Southeast, working to drive the platform's strategy and enhanced service offerings in the region. Moynihan's responsibilities have been extended to include the Florida, North Carolina and Tennessee markets, in addition to Atlanta.

"Sean has become an influential part of our organization, helping to lead Newmark's growth in the Atlanta market and the surrounding region," said Newmark Chief Revenue Officer Lou Alvarado. "As our platform continues to attract top talent and new clients, we're happy to have Sean at the helm, bolstering every aspect of our operations in the increasingly active Southeast markets."

Moynihan, a 20-year industry veteran, most recently led the company's Atlanta office as Executive Vice President, responsible for revenue growth, profitability, client relations, industry recruitment and business development. His tenure at Newmark also includes a team leadership and tenant advisory role.

"It's exciting to accept this expanded leadership position at Newmark, where I have honed my commercial real estate expertise alongside some of the industry's leading experts," said Sean. "I'm eager to continue our upward trajectory in the Southeast, providing best-in-class service across asset classes while introducing new product and service offerings that drive value for our clients."

In addition to his experience at Newmark, Moynihan served as a principal at Avison Young, where he focused primarily as a tenant advisor, assisting companies with the strategic, operational and cultural impact of their real estate. He is also a former professional soccer player and has served as a professional youth soccer coach in New Jersey and Georgia.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion for the trailing twelve months ending June 30, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from over 160 offices with approximately 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 18 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 October 2021 20:31:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
