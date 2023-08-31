August 31, 2023 9:00 AM

Newmark1 announces it has facilitated the sale and financing of Bayside Industrial Portfolio, a 14-building, 352,280-square-foot portfolio located in Fremont, the East Bay portion of the San Francisco Bay Area. The assets sold for $103.5 million.

Newmark Executive Vice Chairman and President, Western Region Capital Markets Steven Golubchik , Vice Chairman Edmund Najera , Senior Managing Director Jonathan Schaefler and Director Darren Hollak represented the seller. Newmark Vice Chairman Ramsey Daya, Executive Managing Director Chris Moritz of Newmark's Debt and Structured Finance group arranged $63 million in acquisition financing, in the form of debt, on behalf of the buyer, CIP Real Estate.

"The Bayside Portfolio continues to benefit from robust tenant demand in a tightening market with minimal competitive product available for lease," said Golubchik.

Daya commented, "With incredible historic performance, along with CIP's best-in-class management, we were pleased to see so much interest from both banks and life insurance companies for the acquisition financing."

The portfolio, which was 91% leased at the time of sale to 80 tenants, features highly flexible industrial space ranging in size from 2,500 to 25,000 square feet. Centrally located in the East Bay market, the property is proximate to the 680 and 880 freeways, providing easy access to the greater San Francisco Bay Area and primary freight routes. Building features include clear heights of 16', ample power distributed throughout the campus, truck courts with depths up to 140' and a mix of both at-grade and dock-high doors.