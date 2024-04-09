April 9, 2024 9:00 AM



Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Shops A and Pad C at Gilbert Crossroads in a newly constructed retail center, spanning 9,062 square feet and 5,498 square feet, respectively.



Newmark Senior Managing Directors Steve Julius and Jesse Goldsmith and Director Chase Dorsett represented the seller, Las Vegas-based developer Remington Nevada, and sourced the buyer in the transaction. This marks the third new construction, multi-tenant transaction in 2024 in the Phoenix MSA [1] .



"Shops A and Pad C at Gilbert Crossroads offered investors an opportunity to acquire two Class A, new construction retail strip centers located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods of Metro Phoenix," said Dorsett. "The tenant mix compliments the surrounding neighborhood and demographics, with several convenience-oriented national and regional retailers in high-growth mode."



Located at the intersection of Gilbert Road and Warner Road, the property is situated in a densely populated submarket with robust household development. With over 58,000 vehicles per day at the intersection, major retailers such as Lowe's, Planet Fitness, Lifetime Fitness, Pacific Dental, Jersey Mike's, and more have planted their flags at the retail center.



The project is nearing full build-out, with just one PAD, a freestanding, separately zoned parcel, available for lease. The property is located just over one mile south of Downtown Gilbert's Heritage District, and only 3.5 miles from two major freeways, Loop 202 and U.S. 60.



[1] According to Newmark Research



About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2023, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.5 billion. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operated from approximately 170 offices with 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark .



Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink