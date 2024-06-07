June 7, 2024 9:00 AM



Newmark[1] announces it has facilitated the signing of a 146,816-square-foot lease at 5700 E. Airport Drive in Ontario, California. The property is part of the larger ± 250,248-square-foot Airport Distribution Center.



Newmark Executive Managing Directors Ron Washle and Mark Kegans represented the landlord, Alere Property Group, in the transaction. The tenant is Logistar Inc.



"The demand for distribution facilities in the Ontario/Inland Empire market continues to be robust, driven by the region's strategic location and excellent transportation infrastructure," said Washle. "This lease is a testament to the quality of the Airport Distribution Center and its appeal to top-tier logistics and distribution operations."



Designed to meet the needs of modern distribution and logistics operations, the 146,816-square-foot building includes ±3,744 square feet of office space, comprising a front office of approximately 2,900 square feet and a shipping office of about 844 square feet. The property also features a large, fenced yard with motorized gates, 74 trailer parking stalls, minimum clearance of 28 feet, 28 dock high doors, 14 mechanical loading dock pit levelers and two ground level doors. Additionally, the facility offers immediate access to I-10 and I-15 freeways, ensuring excellent connectivity.



Kegans added, "The Airport Distribution Center's prime location combined with its large yard and other building features, makes it an ideal choice for businesses looking to enhance their distribution capabilities in Southern California. With immediate freeway access and a host of modern features, this facility is well-positioned to support efficient and scalable operations."



[1] Dba Newmark Knight Frank in California



