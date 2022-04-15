Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newmark Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04/14 04:00:01 pm EDT
13.29 USD   -2.21%
01:01pNEWMARK : First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Friday, April 29, 2022
PU
06:01aNewmark Group's First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Friday, April 29, 2022
PR
04/07NEWMARK : Completes $32 Million Sale of 690 Canton Street in Westwood, Massachusetts
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Newmark : First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market Open on Friday, April 29, 2022

04/15/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 15, 2022 12:00 PM

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced the details of its first quarter 2022 financial results press release and conference call. The call will take place at 10:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 29, 2022. The Company plans to issue an advisory press release regarding the availability of its consolidated quarterly financial results by 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday, April 29, 2022. Newmark's advisory release will notify the public that a full-text financial results press release will be accessible at any of the following pages:

http://ir.nmrk.com (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://ir.nmrk.com/investors/news-releases/financial-and-corporate-releases/default.aspx (PDF version of the full press release, PDF of a quarterly results investor presentation, and supplemental Excel financial tables)

https://www.nmrk.com/media/search?type=Press%20Releases (PDF only)

Newmark will host a conference call on Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss its results.

WHO: Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK)

WHAT: First Quarter 2022 financial results conference call

WHEN: Friday, April 29, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. ET

WHERE: http://ir.nmrk.com or https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/822331250

HOW: A list of minimum system requirements can be found here:

https://event.on24.com/view/help/index.html?text_language_id=en&fh=true&ngwebcast=true

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time by accessing the pre-registration link on Newmark's Investor Relations website, http://ir.nmrk.com, or by navigating directly to:

https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/10673/newmark-group-inc-reports-first-quarter-2022-financial-results/

After pre-registering, you will receive your access details via email. Participants who have not pre-registered may join the call using the following information. Please note that those who do not pre-register may experience greater than normal wait times before being able to join the live call.

Live Conference Call Details

Date - Start Time:

4/29/2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET

U.S. Toll Free / Local:

1-844-200-6205 / 1-646-904-5544

All Other Locations

1-929-526-1599

Passcode

093066

Replay

Expected Available From - To:

4/29/2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET - 5/6/2022 at 11:59 p.m. ET

U.S. Toll Free:

1-866-813-9403 / 1-929-458-6194

UK Local:

0204-525-0658

All Other Locations:

44-204-525-0658

Passcode

273566

Note: If clicking the above links does not open a new webpage, you may need to cut and paste the URLs into your browser's address bar.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.9 billion for the year ended December 31, 2021. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 160 offices with over 6,200 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity, and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 15 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2022 17:00:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
01:01pNEWMARK : First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to Market O..
PU
06:01aNewmark Group's First Quarter 2022 Financial Results Announcement to be Issued Prior to..
PR
04/07NEWMARK : Completes $32 Million Sale of 690 Canton Street in Westwood, Massachusetts
PU
04/07Newmark Group Buys McCall & Almy for Undisclosed Sum
MT
04/07Newmark Acquires Esteemed Boston-Based Firm McCall & Almy
PR
04/07Newmark Group, Inc. acquired McCall & Almy Inc.
CI
04/06NEWMARK : Advises Baptist Memorial Health Care on Multiple Development Projects
PU
04/05NEWMARK : Promotes Three Specialty Practice Group Professionals
PU
04/05Goldman Sachs Starts Newmark Group at Neutral With $18 Price Target
MT
04/04SECTOR UPDATE : Financial Stocks Unable to Establish Direction on Monday
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 168 M - -
Net income 2022 260 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 294 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,4x
Yield 2022 1,28%
Capitalization 2 513 M 2 513 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,20x
EV / Sales 2023 1,18x
Nbr of Employees 4 200
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Newmark Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 13,29 $
Average target price 18,70 $
Spread / Average Target 40,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Sridhar Potineni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-28.93%2 513
CBRE GROUP, INC.-21.15%27 706
KE HOLDINGS INC.-30.22%16 807
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED18.77%15 354
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-25.02%12 016
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-16.09%11 219