Newmark : Global Corporate Services Awarded Second-Term, Multi-Service Outsourcing Contract with Ricoh

June 1, 2022



Newmark Global Corporate Services (GCS) announces the renewal of a long-term, multi-service outsourcing contract with Ricoh USA, Inc., an integrated services provider and partner. The continued partnership demonstrates Newmark's commitment to deliver superior solutions for corporate real estate clients.



Under the terms of the contract, Newmark GCS professionals will support many of Ricoh's U.S. facilities including office, warehouse, and industrial spaces. Newmark GCS will provide Ricoh with services such as: facilities management, transaction management, project management, lease administration, technology solutions and energy management.



"Securing a second-generation integrated facilities management contract with Ricoh has been the result of our unwavering commitment to client service and our ability to support Ricoh with streamlined resourcing and integrated facilities management technology," said Rick Bertasi, Newmark GCS CEO.



Newmark GCS is also committed to investing in new digital solutions for Ricoh. These include flex space optionality through Optality and innovative technology to examine occupancy costs, including sustainability metrics.



"Newmark GCS is a trusted advisor to Ricoh, largely thanks to our shared passion for championing innovation," said Tina Johns, Vice President, Finance Operations. "We have already achieved a great deal in our initial outsourcing contract with Newmark, and we are excited to collaborate more in the future, especially on our organization's journey to contribute to a zero-carbon society."



