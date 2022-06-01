Log in
Newmark : Global Corporate Services Awarded Second-Term, Multi-Service Outsourcing Contract with Ricoh

06/01/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
June 1, 2022 10:00 AM

Newmark Global Corporate Services (GCS) announces the renewal of a long-term, multi-service outsourcing contract with Ricoh USA, Inc., an integrated services provider and partner. The continued partnership demonstrates Newmark's commitment to deliver superior solutions for corporate real estate clients.

Under the terms of the contract, Newmark GCS professionals will support many of Ricoh's U.S. facilities including office, warehouse, and industrial spaces. Newmark GCS will provide Ricoh with services such as: facilities management, transaction management, project management, lease administration, technology solutions and energy management.

"Securing a second-generation integrated facilities management contract with Ricoh has been the result of our unwavering commitment to client service and our ability to support Ricoh with streamlined resourcing and integrated facilities management technology," said Rick Bertasi, Newmark GCS CEO.

Newmark GCS is also committed to investing in new digital solutions for Ricoh. These include flex space optionality through Optality and innovative technology to examine occupancy costs, including sustainability metrics.

"Newmark GCS is a trusted advisor to Ricoh, largely thanks to our shared passion for championing innovation," said Tina Johns, Vice President, Finance Operations. "We have already achieved a great deal in our initial outsourcing contract with Newmark, and we are excited to collaborate more in the future, especially on our organization's journey to contribute to a zero-carbon society."

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of nearly $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending March 31, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 6,300 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 01 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2022 18:21:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
