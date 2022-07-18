Newmark : Global Corporate Services Invests in Facilities Management Professionals, Providing IFMA Credential Training

July 18, 2022 9:00 AM



Newmark Global Corporate Services (GCS) has appointed the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) to provide best-in-class training across its Facilities Management (FM) business. The agreement with IFMA will support Newmark GCS' mission to invest in its professionals to enhance workplaces across the globe.



"Partnering with IFMA signals our commitment to continue advancing FM expertise at Newmark," said Rick Bertasi, Newmark Global Corporate Services, CEO. "Clients expect exceptional value and the skills of facilities professionals are pivotal in delivering high-performing, cost-effective, sustainable and engaging workplaces."



"With heightened emphasis on health and safety, sustainability and energy efficiency, flexibility and the human experience, today's workplace calls for a holistic approach to creating optimal conditions for productivity, resilience and engagement," said IFMA President and CEO Don Gilpin. "FMs now find themselves with essential oversight of IT, human resources, security, strategy development and capital planning functions. By recognizing the need for continued education to adapt skills and succeed in new environments, Newmark's partnership with IFMA will position their professionals to deliver continued excellence."



Newmark GCS's investment in IFMA will further increase FM professionals' expertise and ability to operate and enhance workplaces for clients, pursuing a range of credentials including Facility Management Professional™ (FMP®), highly esteemed and recognized worldwide. IFMA's FMP program builds relevant core competencies and skills in critical areas that form the foundation of FM knowledge - project management, finance and business, operations and maintenance and leadership and strategy.



"We are delighted to join forces with IFMA on this important training and development program for our FM team," said Newmark Global Corporate Services, Executive Managing Director and Global Facilities Management Leader, Luis Morejon. "Through this collaboration, we will continue to develop our facilities professionals and empower them to create exceptional service for clients."



