Newmark : Hires Ching-Ting Wang as Research Lead in Texas and Southeast

Newmark announces that research expert Ching-Ting Wang has joined the firm as Regional Director of Texas and Southeast Research. Wang will lead Newmark's research teams in Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee.



Based in Dallas, Wang will oversee the company's regional research initiatives in the Texas and Southeast regions, managing the production and distribution of thought leadership reports and analytical research materials. Alongside brokerage professionals, Wang will provide reliable and timely data on market trends and economic activity to support real estate strategies.



With over a decade of commercial real estate experience, Wang has managed teams ranging in size up to 25 professionals and authored thought-leading research reports and insights. In 2022, D Magazine recognized Wang as an "Emerging Leader of the Year" finalist. Wang has held senior research positions across varied markets-California, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C and the United Kingdom-with Cushman & Wakefield, CoStar Group and NPV Advisors.



"Ching-Ting brings passion, leadership and creativity to this position. She is a talented and remarkable person and is great addition to Newmark's industry-leading research team," said Newmark Executive Vice President and Texas Market Leader Ran Holman. "Ching-Ting's unique perspective will greatly benefit our brokers and clients in the Texas and Southeast regions," concluded Newmark Executive Vice President and Southeast Market Leader Sean Moynihan.



