  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Newmark Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NMRK   US65158N1028

NEWMARK GROUP, INC.

(NMRK)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-08 pm EST
7.880 USD   -2.11%
05:51pNewmark : Hires Ching-Ting Wang as Research Lead in Texas and Southeast
PU
03:04pNewmark : Announces Sale, Equity Placement and Financing of 12-Property Medical Office Portfolio
PU
02:55pNewmark Group Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.03 a Share, Payable Nov. 30 to Shareholders as of Nov. 11
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Newmark : Hires Ching-Ting Wang as Research Lead in Texas and Southeast

11/08/2022 | 05:51pm EST
November 7, 2022 8:45 AM

Newmark announces that research expert Ching-Ting Wang has joined the firm as Regional Director of Texas and Southeast Research. Wang will lead Newmark's research teams in Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Based in Dallas, Wang will oversee the company's regional research initiatives in the Texas and Southeast regions, managing the production and distribution of thought leadership reports and analytical research materials. Alongside brokerage professionals, Wang will provide reliable and timely data on market trends and economic activity to support real estate strategies.

With over a decade of commercial real estate experience, Wang has managed teams ranging in size up to 25 professionals and authored thought-leading research reports and insights. In 2022, D Magazine recognized Wang as an "Emerging Leader of the Year" finalist. Wang has held senior research positions across varied markets-California, Texas, Virginia, Washington D.C and the United Kingdom-with Cushman & Wakefield, CoStar Group and NPV Advisors.

"Ching-Ting brings passion, leadership and creativity to this position. She is a talented and remarkable person and is great addition to Newmark's industry-leading research team," said Newmark Executive Vice President and Texas Market Leader Ran Holman. "Ching-Ting's unique perspective will greatly benefit our brokers and clients in the Texas and Southeast regions," concluded Newmark Executive Vice President and Southeast Market Leader Sean Moynihan.

About Newmark
Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. Newmark generated revenues of approximately $3.1 billion for the twelve months ending September 30, 2022. Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 180 offices with nearly 6,700 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark
Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

Disclaimer

Newmark Group Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 November 2022 22:50:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 2 776 M - -
Net income 2022 131 M - -
Net Debt 2022 603 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 15,0x
Yield 2022 1,24%
Capitalization 1 383 M 1 383 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,72x
EV / Sales 2023 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 6 700
Free-Float 60,7%
Technical analysis trends NEWMARK GROUP, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 8,05 $
Average target price 10,25 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Barry M. Gosin Chief Executive Officer
James D. Kuhn President & Head-Investor Services
Michael J. Rispoli Chief Financial Officer
Howard William Lutnick Chairman
Sridhar Potineni Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NEWMARK GROUP, INC.-56.95%1 383
CBRE GROUP, INC.-34.41%21 999
KE HOLDINGS INC.-42.69%14 443
CAPITALAND INVESTMENT LIMITED-4.99%11 812
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-46.26%7 995
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-45.47%6 971