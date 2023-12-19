December 19, 2023 9:00 AM

Newmark announces that debt and structured finance expert Anthony Valenzuela has joined the firm as Executive Managing Director. With more than 18 years of commercial real estate experience, Valenzuela specializes in the origination of conventional and workforce multifamily housing loans with deep expertise in Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac programs.

Based in Phoenix, Valenzuela has played a vital role in placing over $6 billion of debt and equity through varying executions across a wide range of capital platforms and property types. He leverages extensive product expertise, deep relationships, underwriting experience and accountability to consistently deliver tailored debt and equity solutions for clients.

Valenzuela will partner with the Newmark Multifamily Capital Markets investment sales team of Executive Managing Directors Brad Goff, Brett Polachek, Chris Canter and Ryan Ash, and Senior Managing Director Mike Woodrick.

"Anthony's GSE product knowledge and deep relationships with a diverse base of institutional and private clients align with Newmark's commitment to continuously broaden the services we provide," said Sharon Karaffa, President, Multifamily Debt & Structured Finance for Newmark.

Polachek added, "Anthony has long-standing relationships with clients who will continue to transact in our markets. He has a stellar track record in finding creative solutions and executions for his clients, and we have thoroughly enjoyed working in the market with him over the years. We are thrilled to have him join Newmark."

Previously, Valenzuela served as a Senior Vice President in Debt & Structured Finance at CBRE. Prior to transitioning to mortgage banking, Valenzuela was a leader in the commercial valuation business, where he was recognized on a national level, earned his MAI designation, and provided expert witness testimony.

"As a top GSE lender and capital provider, I look forward to leveraging Newmark's best-in-class platform and contributing to the growth of the company's debt presence in Phoenix and the surrounding markets," noted Valenzuela. "Newmark's impressive roster of talent, both nationally and locally, is a testament to the firm's commitment to excellence. I'm excited to partner with the investment sales and debt professionals across the country to best service our clients."

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Newmark's comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, and startups to blue-chip companies. Combining the platform's global reach with market intelligence in both established and emerging property markets, Newmark provides superior service to clients across the industry spectrum. For the year ending December 31, 2022, Newmark generated revenues of approximately $2.7 billion. As of September 30, 2023, Newmark's company-owned offices, together with its business partners, operate from approximately 170 offices with 7,400 professionals around the world. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.